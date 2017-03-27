EXACOM Announces the Release of HINDSIGHT™ G3

EXACOM, an industry leader in advanced communications recording solutions, is announcing the release of the HINDSIGHT™ G3, the next evolution of next generation recording. EXACOM has developed this latest version of the HINDSIGHT™ product to be more scalable, flexible and support more integrations and functionality than any previous versions. The new platform will be showcased at this year’s 2017 IWCE show in Las Vegas, NV.

The HINDSIGHT™ G3¬ is an innovative, multi¬media recording platform that meets the demands of public safety, homeland security, defense, utilities, and transportation industries. The G3 provides next generation functionality for Audio, Video, Data and Text. More specifically, the G3 provides integrations for: P25 radio, NG 9-1-1, VoIP telephones, CAD systems, RoIP Consoles, Screen Capture as well as many other legacy communications. The new HINDSIGHT™ G3 user interface is powerful, efficient and intuitive. It allows for users to search for calls globally, research incidents, redact calls through G3 Studio, perform Quality Assurance assessments and so much more…all from one screen!

"The HINDSIGHT™ G3 was inspired by Public Safety users and designed for Critical Communications applications”, explains Mark Woody, EXACOM Product Manager. "Building on the solid legacy capabilities of the HINDSIGHT™ G2 product line, we wanted to address updated functionality with a new powerful and intuitive user interface while offering advanced feature options such as Quality Assurance and Screen Capture/Recording”, he continued. “Both options provide users with powerful and dependable communications tools that support and protect the user community.”

EXACOM will be demonstrating the new HINDSIGHT™ G3¬ software along with Quality Assurance and Screen Capture options in the EXACOM booth (#442) as well as at the Harris booth (#1329) at the 2017 IWCE in Las Vegas, March 28 -30. Please visit us to see how the new HINDSIGHT™ G3 can meet and exceed your needs!

About EXACOM

EXACOM, Inc., based in Concord, New Hampshire, is a leading manufacturer of communications recording solutions for public safety, government and DoD applications since 1986. EXACOM provides audio, video, data and text to 9-1-1 recording solutions for communications and dispatch centers in many countries, including some of the largest centers in the U.S. and Canada. EXACOM’s solutions are designed to meet the demanding needs of today’s complex, rapidly advancing and mission critical communications environments. EXACOM is now an employee owned company. For more information, visit: http://www.exacom.com.