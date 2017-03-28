Idaho National Lab Director to Keynote CleanTech Innovation Showcase

CleanTech Innovation Showcase Dr. Mark Peters is a central figure in both nuclear energy and national security. He frequently advises U.S. and foreign governments and will share that same expertise with CleanTech Innovation Showcase attendees.

CleanTech Alliance announced that Dr. Mark Peters, Director of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Idaho National Laboratory (INL) will keynote the CleanTech Innovation Showcase 2017 on June 26 in Seattle. Dr. Peters is the first of several keynote speakers to be announced for the event, which is sponsored by The Boeing Company and Seattle City Light.

Idaho National Laboratory’s mission focuses on nuclear energy, national and homeland security, and energy and environmental science and technology. The lab has an annual budget exceeding $900 million and employs more than 4,000 scientists, engineers and support staff across a number of facilities. In addition to his role as Lab Director, Dr. Peters also serves as President of the Battelle Energy Alliance and is a senior DOE advisor on nuclear energy technology, research and development programs and nuclear waste policy. Prior to joining INL, Dr. Peters served as Associate Laboratory Director for Energy and Global Security at Argonne National Laboratory.

Held June 26, 2017, at the Bell Harbor International Conference Center in Seattle, the CleanTech Innovation Showcase is the region’s premier one-day conference focused on technology and business innovation. The event convenes 500+ cleantech industry leaders, investors, policymakers and media. More than 75 companies were featured at last year’s event, including 24 presenting companies.

“Idaho National Laboratory and its sister labs play a critical role in advancing the technology innovations that keep our global energy supply and environment safe and resilient,” said J. Thomas Ranken, CleanTech Alliance President and CEO. “Dr. Mark Peters is a central figure in both nuclear energy and national security. He frequently advises U.S. and foreign governments and will share that same expertise with CleanTech Innovation Showcase attendees.”

The CleanTech Innovation Showcase spotlights industry leaders, emerging companies and research institutions. The Boeing Company and Seattle City Light are principal sponsors of the event.

“The CleanTech Innovation Showcase delivers direct access to the region’s top clean energy and sustainability experts alongside the latest technology innovations and demonstrations,” said Bill McSherry, Vice President, Government Operations at Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “Boeing is proud to be a significant supporter of this event, and is looking forward to seeing what we can leverage from the next generation of clean technology innovations and initiatives.”

“Seattle City Light serves an innovative city that aspires to be entirely carbon neutral by 2050, and we look to new solutions to help us meet these challenges,” said Sephir Hamilton, Engineering and Technology Innovation Interim Officer for Seattle City Light. “It’s exciting for Seattle City Light to support the growth of green technology businesses and jobs that provide software, hardware and infrastructure solutions for City Light and our neighboring utilities.”

