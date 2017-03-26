Viking Bank Launches New Website from LKCS

Viking Bank Home Page From the moment I started working with LKCS, I knew it was going to be a positive experience. The response from our customers has been overwhelmingly positive.

Viking Bank, formally known as Viking Savings Bank, has recently made a great number of changes including rebranding the banks image. With its new name came a new look and a new state of the art location in January 2017. Now, Viking bank is excited to announce it has completed another major step in the rebranding process with the launch of their new website at https://www.vikingbankmn.com/.

Viking Bank had their new state of the art physical branch but needed their website to follow suit to better serve its visitors. To accomplish this, more than just an update was needed, a complete redesign was required. After careful consideration, Viking Bank teamed up with LKCS, (http://www.lk-cs.com) a nationally-renowned financial marketing agency, to build a new website that could effectively communicate Viking Bank’s new message and vision to their customers.

LKCS was challenged to design a website for Viking Bank with a clean look that improved brand identity while providing more intuitive navigation, a responsive design, and an easy-to-manage web development infrastructure for the bank’s marketing staff.

LKCS took this challenge and designed a brand new website for Viking Bank that exceeded their goals by addressing several other issues including ongoing site maintenance and ease of use. Viking Bank staff now have the ability to modify all website content, text, images, add or delete pages, automatically track content changes, and improve search engine optimization with ease and without any previous programming knowledge. These capabilities are implemented through the Sitefinity Content Management System and implementation of a range of LKCS financial website tools.

“I love our new website,” said Mary Murphy, Viking Bank Network Administrator & Marketing. “From the moment I started working with LKCS, I knew it was going to be a positive experience. The new site has great functionality and the response from our customers has been overwhelmingly positive.”

The new website also provides a better mobile experience. LKCS integrated a responsive web design that allows mobile users to use the new website from any size tablet, phone, or laptop. The site will automatically reformat web content to adjust appropriately to any device’s screen resolution.

The newly launched Viking Bank website can be found at: https://www.vikingbankmn.com/. To learn more about LKCS’ web development and marketing capabilities please visit http://www.lk-cs.com.

About Viking Bank

About LKCS

Based in Peru, Illinois, LKCS is the leader in providing end-to-end marketing, graphic design, commercial printing, direct mail, web development, and statement processing services to financial institutions. Combined with over 50 years of financial marketing expertise, LKCS leverages the latest technologies and techniques to improve marketing results and return on investment for our clients. We do that. Additional information about LKCS can be found at http://www.lk-cs.com.