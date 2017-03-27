​Grow Healthy Vending LLC announced today that the company has entered a settlement agreement to resolve the pending litigation between itself and 1800 Vending DBA Healthy You Vending. (Civil No. 1:14-CV-00121-CW/ United States District Court for the District of Utah).

“I am thrilled to announce that we have now reached a settlement agreement regarding the ongoing lawsuits between myself, my company and 1800 Vending DBA Healthy You Vending, I'm more than happy with the settlement of this dispute,” said Chris Wyland, CEO of Grow Healthy Vending. “With the resolution of the dispute, I now look forward to reallocating more time and resources on continuing the Grow tradition of creating successful healthy vending operators,” Wyland continued.

As a leader in the healthy vending industry, Grow has built a reputation on quality and success. The company also recently instituted its “Road Map To Success” program. This program allows potential healthy vending operators the ability to focus their attention on making factual competitive comparisons in each market segment of a healthy vending providers offering.

Road Map To Success Competitive factors include:

Quality of Vending Machines

Size of Vending Machines

Capacity of Vending Machines

Customization of Vending Machines

Variety of product selections within Vending Machines

Type of product selections within the Vending Machine (snack, drink, entree, perishable)

Variety of equipment offered vs. Once size fits all mentality

Technology of equipment (Remote Monitoring & Route Management System)

Guaranteed Product Delivery System

Energy Efficiency of equipment

Warranty (Service & Parts) of equipment

Location Procurement (criteria and history)

National Support and Service Network

Origin of equipment manufacturing

History of company

Overall Cost of Equipment and Services

“One of the biggest mistakes any potential healthy vending operator can make is to assume that all vending machines and services are created equal,” Wyland added. “There is no doubt that there are differences in business models, machines, support, and price between Grow and other healthy vending providers. By making one on one comparisons, potential operators are then able to make a logical decision as to what company is going to offer them the best opportunity at success. We believe that if these comparisons are made, Grow Healthy Vending comes out on top in every category.

We wish 1800 Vending/Healthy You Vending and Jeff Marsh the best of luck and look forward to a healthy competitive business atmosphere. In the end, the most important thing is that both companies are dedicated to offering healthier options through vending machines in an effort to change the way people eat."

As a family owned and operated company and an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, Grow Healthy Vending has been a pioneer in the health vending industry since it’s inception. The company's continuing mission is to offer fresh, healthy snacks, drinks and food products through it’s machines in an effort to assist in fighting the national obesity epidemic.

About Grow Healthy Vending

Grow Healthy Vending, based in Irvine, CA, is North America’s leading healthy vending provider. As a pioneer in the healthy vending industry, the company offers a full line of affordable high quality American made equipment along with great locations and exceptional support. The industry leading Grow Healthy Vending Locations staff has successfully placed over 3500 healthy vending machines across the North America in locations such as schools, universities, hospitals, YMCA's and workplaces.