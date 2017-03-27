“This certification is a testament to MedVet’s commitment to providing the best medical care available to our canine and feline companions” says Dr. Aaron Jackson, Medical Director of MedVet Chicago.

MedVet Chicago has earned certification from the Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care Society (VECCS) as the first and only Level 1 Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care Facility in the city of Chicago -- the highest achievable certification for a veterinary emergency hospital. Practices with this certification undergo a rigorous verification process to ensure that the highest standards of care are upheld. MedVet Chicago has met and exceeded these prestigious standards of emergency veterinary care, and is fully-equipped with the resources and highly-skilled staff necessary to provide this sophisticated emergency and critical care medicine to pets 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The purpose of this certification is to raise the standards of veterinary emergency care and to increase awareness about emergency services that are available for pets who have suffered an acute injury or severe illness. This certification is a testament to MedVet’s commitment to providing the best medical care available to our canine and feline companions.

MedVet Chicago

Obtaining this level of certification required that MedVet Chicago meet the standards of care as defined by the VECCS. These standards include having the ability to evaluate, stabilize and treat any small animal emergency, and having access to state-of-the-art equipment and resources. It also requires that a critical care specialist who is a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care is available for consultations 24/7.

The Emergency and Critical Care departments at MedVet Chicago are comprised of 14 highly-trained emergency veterinarians, as well as four Critical Care specialists. In addition to its Emergency and Critical Care departments, MedVet Chicago offers Anesthesia & Analgesia, Cardiology, Dentistry & Oral Surgery, Dermatology, Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Radiation Oncology, Radiology, Rehabilitation, and Surgery services for cats and dogs.

About VECCS

The Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care Society (VECCS) serves to promote the advancement of knowledge and high standards of practice in veterinary emergency medicine and critical patient care. VECCS offers a certification program to veterinary facilities that provide emergency and critical patient care. This certification program identifies three levels (I through III) based on facility operating hours, equipment, and personnel, with Level 1 being the highest level of recognition.

About MedVet Chicago

MedVet Chicago (formerly Chicago Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center) is a 24-hour emergency, critical care and specialty animal hospital which is part of the MedVet Medical & Cancer Centers for Pets patient care family. MedVet is employee owned, veterinary led, and is leading specialty healthcare for pets. MedVet provides specialty referral services for in-depth care and patient management, as well as emergency services, available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. More than 100,000 dogs and cats are treated annually at MedVet’s expanding network of medical centers across the country. For more information on MedVet’s network of medical centers, visit http://www.medvetforpets.com.

