Mobile Telemedicine Apps Widen Healthcare Reach and Reduce Costs

Laws that define when medical providers will be compensated for their services have been continually updated since the 1980s. This year in Rhode Island, Florida, Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, West Virginia and Utah new laws have been enacted, so that all of the 50 States now have laws in place that allow coverage of telemedicine under private insurance and Medicaid, depending on a variety of factors such as medical specialty type.

Telemedicine helps practices expand beyond traditional business hours to make their services available around the clock, and to provide care to patients who may be located far from the medical practice via phone, text, or video. For the patient, especially those with limited mobility, this makes access easier as they can get care without having to physically travel to the practice. PrognoCIS has added telemedicine functionality to support physicians in general family medicine and 25 specialty practices.

For providers practicing in brick-and-mortar medical care settings in states that have telemedicine legislation in place, PrognoCIS offers the ability to create a custom branded telemedicine app. Integrated with a patient portal and a secure backend provider portal, the PrognoCIS mobile app delivers 24/7 access to medical services to the patient. Having this customizable, branded telemedicine app creates recognition with the practitioner’s office and instills confidence in the patient to participate in telemedicine. Keith Algozzine, the CEO of United Concierge Medicine (UCM), says, “It’s important for patients to feel comfortable using the service. They’re comfortable with their brand, which is often their doctor and their practice. They want to think and feel that this is their practice.”

PrognoCIS has partnered with UCM to deliver 24/7 telemedicine for medical practices and hospital systems. With the telemedicine app provided by PrognoCIS, UCM delivers the capability for patients to request an immediate consultation, set appointments, send pictures for analysis, and have videoconferences with physicians. With the provider portal, physicians and admin staff have a fully HIPAA-compliant mobile backend to access and manage all medical practice data. Using PrognoCIS, UCM can provide service to individuals through their concierge medical program, or augment the staff for entire hospital systems. PrognoCIS connects providers to patients via phone, text, and video and secure messaging.

From state to state, legislation does vary, which produces gaps in coverage by telemedicine services. This is explained in detail, state by state, in The Physician’s Guide to Telemedicine in 2017 published by PrognoCIS. Since the telemedicine market is estimated to be worth more than $30 billion by the end of 2020, the convenient and efficient nature of telemedicine will create strong patient demand, making it a profitable and worthwhile venture for investment by healthcare leaders and medical practitioners.

###

About Bizmatics:

Bizmatics, Inc. is the developer of PrognoCIS Electronic Health Record (EHR) software, medical billing, and revenue cycle management services. Bizmatics is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Learn more at the PrognoCIS Telemedicine page, or follow PrognoCIS on twitter: @PrognoCIS