Wireless 20/20, LLC (http://www.wireless2020.com), a leading broadband wireless research and consulting group and the developer of the industry-leading WiROI™ Business Case Analysis Tool, announced today that it has initiated an Airport Wireless Strategy Practice to be led by Marc Patterson, Wireless 20/20, Principal Consultant. The development of wireless networks to support public mobile networks and internal operations, including environmental systems, airline monitoring and passenger self-service is one of the most critical areas facing airport authorities as they continue to modernize their facilities. To lead this practice is Mr. Marc Patterson, an award-winning pioneer in enterprise mobile data and security. Mr. Patterson has over 25 years of experience in telecommunications, which includes 20 years involved in the wireless industry.

"We are very pleased to have Marc join Wireless 20/20. His in-depth knowledge of carrier ‘neutral-host’ wireless environments and experience as an innovator in working with airport authorities around the world is a great choice to lead this new area of focus for our group," commented Haig Sarkissian, Co-Founder and Principal Consultant of Wireless 20/20. "Wireless 20/20 has industry-recognized tools and an established history in modeling the wireless requirements for high-volume venues. With his background in large-scale public venue Wi-Fi, DAS, and Small Cell deployments, Marc brings a range of enterprise and layered-application experience to Wireless 20/20 clients, including IoT and Location-Based Services (LBS). He will spearhead the expansion of our consulting and analysis practice to the travel industry, including airports and hospitality.”

With this announcement, Wireless 20/20 debuts the new version of their award-winning WiROI™ Venue Business Case Analysis Tool for airports. The new tool will allow airports to evaluate different wireless technologies to be deployed, including 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, IoT, and other private operational networks. In addition, the WiROI™ Airport Venue Tool will allow the analysis of business models to optimize how the networks and layered services can best be monetized to develop new revenue streams for airport authorities.

“Airports around the world are turning to technology to balance the convenience demands of the connected passenger with the need for operational efficiency and evolving security requirements,” commented Marc Patterson. “As mobile convergence takes shape, and the practical applications for industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and LBS become more scalable, public venues are being challenged to make business-sensible strategic investments. I’m looking forward to bringing my experience to the Wireless 20/20 team, and in turn bringing the company’s full range of market research and consulting expertise to new vertical markets.”

