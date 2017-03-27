We are pleased to team up with SiteSeer and use the software to support our leasing team.

Cincinnati-based Phillips Edison & Company, one of the nation’s largest owners of grocery-anchored shopping centers, has collaborated with Boise-based SiteSeer Technologies to assist its leasing team with identifying retailers for its shopping centers.

A client of SiteSeer Professional’s predecessor company, ROIC analytics, for several years, Phillips Edison uses SiteSeer Professional’s Void Analysis expansion pack, which includes Void Analysis Pro and the Retail Match Retail Analog Model. Phillips Edison embraces this toolset to help identify prospective tenants that are the best fit for vacant space in its shopping centers.

Sam Lowder, VP of business development for SiteSeer Technologies, says SiteSeer is proud to bolster Phillips Edison’s leasing evaluation process. “We have a longstanding relationship with the Phillips Edison team and are very pleased to continue working with them,” he says. “The power of SiteSeer’s Void Analysis pack is such that Phillips Edison will not only be able to identify tenants that are void in a market, but also determine which retail categories are underserved and which specific tenants are the best match for shopping centers based on where the firm typically locates.”

Since 1991, Phillips Edison & Company has focused on the grocery-anchored shopping center sector. The company’s operating platform is designed to optimize property value and consistently deliver a great shopping experience. It also provides retail services including acquisition, redevelopment, leasing, and management of grocery-anchored retail centers. The company’s portfolio currently includes a national footprint of retail properties. Phillips Edison has corporate offices in Cincinnati, Salt Lake City, New York City, and Atlanta. “We are pleased to team up with SiteSeer and use the software to support our leasing team,” says Bryan DeMond, research and analysis manager.

Learn more about Phillips Edison at http://www.phillipsedison.com.

ABOUT SITESEER TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

SiteSeer Technologies, LLC, provides a suite of software, professional services, consulting and support for site selection and market analysis. Its flagship Software-as-a-Service, SiteSeer Professional, is a web-based analytics platform that helps businesses make data-driven location decisions through mapping, demographics, custom reporting, analytics, and predictive modeling tools. The SiteSeer Professional product suite also includes customer intelligence software (ScorePinion), a real estate analytics tool (Void Analysis Pro), and a territory management tool (Automated Territory Optimization Model (ATOM)). Learn more at http://www.siteseer.com.