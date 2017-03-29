SpectraSensors will participate in the Western Gas Measurement Short Course (WGMSC), in Anaheim, California on April 10-13, 2017 on moisture analyzer. The purpose of the Short Course, is to provide instruction on technical subjects for people in the gas measurement industry. The event will be held at the Marriott Hotel located at 700 Convention Way, Anaheim, California.

Sam Miller, Director, Product Management, Natural Gas for SpectraSensors, will speak on “H2O Analyzer and Sample System” at 10:00am in the Grand Ballroom B. SpectraSensors will be located in Booth 29-30 at WGMSC providing information on its array of tunable diode laser (TDL) gas measurement devices for moisture analyzer.

SpectraSensors, an Endress+Hauser company, is a leading global provider of laser-based process instrumentation. We design and manufacture TDLAS and Raman analyzers for on-line monitoring of H2O, H2S, CO, CO2, C2H2, NH3, H2, N2, and other components in the process gas streams. We also offer Quenched Fluorescence analyzers for on-line, real-time measurements of O2. All analyzers are built to ensure the highest levels of efficiency with reliable measurements and low cost of operation. Our analyzers are used in the natural gas, synthetic natural gas, LNG, gas processing, petrochemical, refinery, and atmospheric testing industries.

For more information contact: SpectraSensors, Inc. 4333 W Sam Houston Parkway N, Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77043; Phone 713-466-3172; Fax: 713-856-6623; or visit the web site: http://www.spectrasensors.com.

