KUBRA, a leading customer experience management solution provider, today announced the celebration of the company's 25th anniversary with a new "Future Forward" campaign. The campaign will include employee and client initiatives to underscore both the company’s industry-leading position and the future vision of KUBRA.

“It’s with great pride that I join our employees, clients and partners in celebrating KUBRA's 25th anniversary,” said Rick Watkin, CEO and President. “Our success and longevity is due not only to the ongoing advancements and continuous innovation of our products, but also to the forward-thinking people who have made it possible.”

KUBRA will kick off its Future Forward campaign and anniversary celebrations March 28 in San Diego at the company’s iConnect Client Conference. Throughout the year, the company will show its commitment to future generations by working with charitable organizations focused on STEM education designed to help bridge the skills gap between today’s workforce and those required in the future.

Founded in 1992 in Mississauga, Ontario, KUBRA was created to receive data for the production and mailing of bills, invoices and statements as an outsourced service for B2B businesses. Throughout the following years, KUBRA rapidly expanded its solutions and created new products to support its growing client base and to cement the company’s status as a leader in billing and payment technology. In 1999, KUBRA expanded into the U.S. market and subsequently moved away from its legacy B2B and newspaper clients to focus on serving the U.S. utility space including water, gas, electric and waste management providers.

KUBRA went on to launch a number of industry-leading customer experience products, including its:



KUBRA iDoxs® e-billing solution providing bill presentment and credit card payments in 1999

KUBRA EZ-PAY® on-demand payment solution in 2004

Secure email bill delivery and payment offering in 2005

Mobile e-billing solutions including SMS, mobile apps and mobile web in 2009

B2B e-billing solution for commercial and industrial clients in 2012

In-person payment solutions including self-serve kiosks and retail cash payments in 2015

Automated alerts and preference management, comprehensive mobile apps and customer-facing utility maps in 2016

Over the years, KUBRA has pivoted its business from an “Interactions” company to a “Customer Experience Management” organization, and today provides more than one billion customer experience interactions annually through deployments at more than 550 utility, insurance and government clients.

For more information and to view a timeline of the evolution of KUBRA, visit http://www.kubra.com/25years.

