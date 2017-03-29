Celeste Rains-Turk, a Southern California based fitness trainer, has released dates for her upcoming retreat. “Building More Than Just a Body,” set for June 29th - July 2nd, 2017in Malibu, CA.. This retreat comes on the heels of Celeste becoming an Amazon Bestseller for her book, “Believe Your Way to Badass” published in the last quarter of 2016.

Celeste has been drawn to the field of fitness for reasons far beyond her love of health and a fit body. She recognizes the discrepancies in this popular industry, yet seeing that people are more obese, unhappy, mentally or emotionally unstable, malnourished and faced with more and more eating disorders.

“Unfortunately the industry is not delivering anything but a vicious hand made cycle built on nothing but achieving short term physical results. I KNOW, deep in my heart and soul, that people go SO much deeper than surface level living. I am on a mission to help others focus on emphasizing the importance of self-love, confidence, mindset, behavior change, wellbeing, and long term success strategies alongside the best nutrition and training plans.” -- Celeste Rains-Turk

Participants to the exclusive retreat will be introduced to Celeste’s signature workouts and nutrition strategies, but they will also learn how mindset practices can impact their self confidence, personal successes, work-life flow and emotional balance in day to day life. The retreat is open to all women, but Celeste will only be taking six participants who are ready to take this life changing weekend and turn it into a life long commitment to themselves. Celeste will also offer participants a chance to work with her one on one, to focus on more personal topics and challenges.

“Participants can expect to walk away with more confidence, more freedom within their body, and more self-love. Everyone who comes will leave with a game plan and a true understanding of what it means to create a sustainably healthy lifestyle full of love and fulfillment which allows you to feel in flow versus in a battle with yourself, food, the gym, and your body. “

To learn more about Celeste, the retreat and her book… please head to her website where she offers plenty of free and valuable content at: http://www.celstial.fit She is a NASM certified personal trainer… and an NPC Bikini Division competitor. In fact, Celeste is training now for her next competition.

