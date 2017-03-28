Our clients have a tremendous opportunity to realize meaningful revenue and customer acquisition growth by tapping in to the roughly 97% of website visitors that raise their hand, but fail to make a purchase

Remarketable – the one remarketing platform specifically geared to turn web browsers into buyers – continues to grow and, as a product of that, ALC’s Remarketable team is experiencing rapid growth of its own, today announcing the addition of Greg Westrick as Senior Vice President of Sales, effective February 27, 2017.

Remarketable, an ALC Smart Data Solutions Company (http://www.alc.com), is a proprietary, privacy-compliant, multichannel remarketing platform that enables companies to uncover fresh sources of prospective customers by identifying and targeting anonymous website traffic. Remarketable integrates a wealth of intent-to-buy web browsing behavioral data with a comprehensive universe of demographic, psychographic and trigger data to drive personalized, high-performing, and continuously improving campaigns across multiple channels. Remarketable harnesses the relevance and timeliness of display ad retargeting and leverages it with the sales-oriented performance of direct mail, email, social media and soon to be addressable TV.

As part of the executive team of Remarketable, Mr. Westrick will be helping to plan and execute a go-to-market strategy for the product. In addition, he will be tasked with:



Building a sales force to help scale direct selling of the Remarketable platform and working to expand partnerships.

Evangelizing the Remarketable message and crafting a unique brand identity to increase the platform’s presence within a highly competitive marketplace.

Enabling ALC’s clients, partners and prospects to develop and implement Remarketable’s innovative solutions on a broader scale.

“Our clients have a tremendous opportunity to realize meaningful revenue and customer acquisition growth by tapping in to the roughly 97% of website visitors that raise their hand, but fail to make a purchase,” adds Mr. Westrick. “With over $200 Billion invested annually in marketing spend, the potential to convert that spend into purchases and customers is immense.”

Prior to arriving at ALC, Mr. Westrick worked at Volusion, a leader in ecommerce solutions for online businesses, where he was Vice President of Sales and Business Development for the Mozu Enterprise Commerce Cloud Solution division. In that position, Mr. Westrick handled go-to-market planning and execution, and established a sales organization and partnership ecosystem from the ground up. He signed numerous customers, including multiple Fortune 500 and IR 500 companies, leading to the sale of the Mozu unit to Kibo Commerce in October of 2016. Prior to Volusion, he was a Regional Vice President with Oracle, in the Retail Global Business Unit.

“We couldn’t have picked a smarter, more sales-savvy individual to help architect Remarketable’s go-to-market strategy,” said Andrew Fegley, President of Remarketable. “Greg’s impressive track record of driving revenue and net new customers and executing effective direct sales and partnership strategies is an extremely valuable asset, and we look forward to the expertise and sales finesse that he will bring to the team."

About ALC

Founded by Donn Rappaport in 1978, ALC has grown to become the leader in the field of data-driven marketing. ALC’s proprietary customer acquisition and data monetization platform deploys leading-edge data marketing products and practices to enable its clients—including the leaders in virtually every category of business—to grow, increase market share and maximize bottom-line profitability through the innovative use of data. The company employs some 200 data marketing professionals in its Princeton, NJ headquarters and in eight sales, marketing and account management locations around the country. Over the past 38 years, ALC has generated more than $4.6 Billion in NET incremental data monetization income for its clients and partners. For more information, visit http://www.alc.com and http://www.alcdigital.com.