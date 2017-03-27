Cloud4Wi, provider of the industry’s leading cloud-based services platform for guest Wi-Fi in brick-and-mortar businesses, today announced an agreement with Huawei, a leading provider of ICT solutions, to accelerate commercial digital transformation leveraging new and existing Wi-Fi networks. Huawei provides high-quality Wi-Fi infrastructure to deliver ubiquitous access for users. Cloud4Wi can leverage Huawei’s Wi-Fi networks to collect in-depth analytics, allowing businesses to understand who their customers are so they can better reach them using the wide array of marketing tools available.

“There is an enormous opportunity for advanced business services over Wi-Fi networks,” said Andrea Calcagno, Cloud4Wi co-founder and CEO. “Brick-and-mortar businesses of all kinds are looking to further understand and engage their customers, so leveraging the Wi-Fi networks they have planned or in place is an easy decision. Our open, cloud-based solution is the perfect complement to Huawei’s infrastructure and we’re excited to work together to deliver integrated solutions for this market.”

With Cloud4Wi’s Volare platform, customers can quickly get connected while businesses gain insight into who customers are and how they behave. Empowered with this information, businesses can reach customers in meaningful ways. They can also grow email database lists, enrich customer attributions, promote loyalty programs, send personalized communications, and collect feedback through surveys. What makes Volare unique is its robust Dev Suite. This allows businesses to integrate into third-party systems, build their own custom web applications and even enhance existing mobile apps.

Shihong Wang, Huawei's General Manager of the Switches Domain said, “We welcome Cloud4Wi, an innovative player in the commercial Wi-Fi market, to become our partner. We will work together to allow more customers in the commercial market to complete their digital transformation. The Huawei CloudCampus solution offers an open, easy-to-maintain cloud management platform that features all-wireless connection, and we hope to build more partnerships for exploring the Wi-Fi market together.”

The Huawei CloudCampus solution unveiled at CeBIT 2017 is a cloud-based campus network solution. It can connect to applications of various industries through open APIs provided by the cloud management platform to enable migration and innovation of a large number of value-added services.

What's more, it uses the cloud-based WLAN Planning, deployment, optimization, and maintenance platform to implement plug-and-play and remote centralized O&M of all series of devices.

Branch networks can be deployed without the presence of IT personnel, which substantially reduces the number of IT personnel required in multi-branch enterprise scenarios, resulting in a decrease of over 80 percent in O&M costs. Finally, it uses scenario-specific solutions and customized Wi-Fi products to provide Wi-Fi solutions that apply to multiple scenarios.

Integrated solutions from Huawei and Cloud4Wi are available today. To learn more about Cloud4Wi and its products, please visit http://www.cloud4wi.com.

– END –

About Cloud4Wi

Cloud4Wi offers Volare, the industry’s leading services platform for advanced guest Wi-Fi. With Volare, large retail chains, restaurant chains, transportation hubs, and shopping malls build their brands by leveraging their existing Wi-Fi networks to provide superior on-site mobile experiences, while gaining valuable customer insights. Volare’s open, cloud-based platform is distributed through channel partners and connects more than 65 million mobile users across 15,000 locations in more than 80 countries. Customers include Armani, Burger King, Bulgari, Clarks Shoes, Olive Garden, Prada, and Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane. The company is based in San Francisco, and has offices in London, Paris, Milan, Pisa and Manila.

For more information, please visit http://www.cloud4wi.com.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices, and cloud computing. Huawei's 170,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises, and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products, and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online: http://www.huawei.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cloud4Wi

Elena Briola

Cloud4Wi

ebriola(at)cloud4wi(dot)com

Tel: +1 415-852-3900