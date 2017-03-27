YapStone, a global provider of online and mobile payment solutions for global marketplaces and large vertical markets, announced the consolidation of its United States and International call center into one global call center, located in Drogheda, Ireland.

In 2016, YapStone opened a new 16,000 sq. ft. office in Drogheda to support its global expansion with marketplace and software partners and to deepen its commitment to delivering expert customer support. The location will now serve as the company’s global call center.

Under the leadership of Peter Rowan, a 20-year payments and operations veteran formerly with PayPal and Twitter, Ireland will serve as YapStone’s hub to aggressively expand its geographic footprint. As world-class customer support is a critical element of YapStone’s strategy, the company is building a team of 150 customer service experts in Ireland, speaking eight different languages.

“Payments are complicated and we understand that. We believe that it is critical to offer our customers 24/7 support – from experts who speak their language,” said Mr. Rowan, VP of International Operations and Global Customer Support for YapStone. “As a Fintech region known for excellent customer service talent, Drogheda is the perfect location to expand our global call center, centralize our resources and support our partners.”

Recently named a ‘Fintech company to watch’ in Entrepreneur Magazine, YapStone has continued its upward trajectory and phenomenal growth with a forecast to process over $18 billion in payment volume in the coming year.

“The consolidation of our call center operations in Drogheda is an important next step for our company as we continue our relentless focus on being the premier end-to-end payments solution to marketplace and software partners globally,” said Tom Villante, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder of YapStone. “Through our partnership with IDA Ireland, we have found Ireland to be the perfect location for our global call center.”

YapStone is a global provider of online and mobile payment solutions for global marketplaces and large vertical markets. YapStone powers electronic payments for sharing economy marketplaces, such as HomeAway® and VRBO®, and thousands of apartment and vacation rental companies, homeowners’ associations, self-storage companies, and hospitality establishments. YapStone processes over $18B in payment volume annually and has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for nine consecutive years and named to the Forbes’ List of America’s Most Promising Companies in 2015. YapStone has raised over $110 million from investors including Accel Partners, Meritech Capital and Bregal Sagemount. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area, YapStone has additional offices in Santa Monica, California, and Austin, Texas with its European operations in Drogheda, Ireland.