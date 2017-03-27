Socialpreneur venture capitalist to bring safe water to school kids in Vietnam

Socialpreneur and businessman Tey Por Yee (Larry) shows his support safe water to school kids in Vietnam, as part of the Gomif Partners’ Socialpreneurship corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. Larry has shown his concerns and donated to the program during the Vietnam Cyber Workshop in Ho Chi Minh.

According to research, many children in Vietnam lack access to water that is safe for both drinking and handwashing. Water that looks clean may still have bacteria that is invisible to the human eye that makes it unsafe for drinking, and causes illness and disease. Hygiene education in schools is also lacking, and diseases such as diarrhea are common. Larry, in support of the program, will create a healthy future for Vietnamese kids by installing water filtration systems for drinking water and handwashing stations in preschools and primary schools.

At the Vietnam Cyber Workshop, Gomif Partners, co-led by venture capitalist Tey Por Yee (Larry), demonstrated to tech-savvy startups the ease of contributing to society by using the Internet. Gomif will pick up an equity stake in qualified startups as part of the program. Interested candidate can visit Gomif's website and submit a business plan online. Phase 2 of the program will start in April 2017, and ends after 3 months.

About Gomif Partners

Gomif Partners (GP) is an early stage investment advisory network joint lead by socialpreneur Larry Tey Por Yee and several private venture partners. GP’s investors invest in and work with information technology companies at any stage but they are primarily focused on seed and early stage investments. GP is interested in socially responsible business models, especially renewable, retail, manufacturing, software, and services surrounding this concept. Visit http://www.gomif.com.