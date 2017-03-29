Target Hydraulics' Wireless Remote Passed the CE certificate in 2017

Target Hydraulics, the leading manufacturer of hydraulic power packs, hydraulic power units, hydraulic manifold blocks and hydraulic cartridge valves, today announced that its wireless dump trailer remote (WRCP12) has passed the CE test standards. This is a new portable wireless control device for mini hydraulic power packs.

“Target Hydraulics will continue to invest in state-of-the-art technologies for its hydraulic systems, while maintaining high quality standards and compliance,” said Jack Wang, the Target Hydraulics product manager. “Our wireless remote conforms to the connection protocols as stipulated in the CE requirements; clients can download this compliance certificate from our official website.”

This comes after the company invested in a new testing facility for its mini hydraulic power packs and a die casting central manifold tooling. All aiming to boost performance and reliability of its hydraulic systems.

Features of Target Hydraulics Wireless Remote



The operation range is 200 meters:

This is a long range remote control allowing users to operate the mini hydraulic power packs for dump trailer within a range up to 200 meters or 650 ft. It uses a powerful receiver/connector, with an antenna length of 433.92 MHz.

Power saver circuit:

Target Hydraulics has invested in a power saver circuit for its wireless remote control system. The battery is designed to last longer, and hence is suitable for regular hydraulic applications.

The working current is 20 mA while the transmitting power is 10dBm.

Visual indicators and few buttons:

Users can easily control the position of a dump trailer using an up and down button. They can monitor all the operations from the visual indicators.

An IP65 grade material:

Target Hydraulics' wireless remote is a waterproof grade accessory, and is hence suitable for most outdoor applications.

Simple working modes: The receiver can work in interlocking or self-locking modes.

Availability

Customers can purchase the Target Hydraulics wireless remote control from the company’s official website. Other hydraulics systems are also available.

About Target-Hydraulics

Target-Hydraulics is the leading manufacturer of hydraulic cartridge valves, valve manifold blocks and mini hydraulic power pack units.

The systems are widely used in electric straddle stackers, scissor lifts, tipping trailers and custom hydraulic systems. It adheres to strict quality control (QC).

For more info visit:

http://www.target-hydraulics.com

Or contact:

sales(at)target-hydraulics(dot)com