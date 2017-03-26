Platelet Count and Mesothelioma Survival Compared with patients with normal platelet counts, patients with elevated counts had significantly greater residual disease after operation.

Scientists at the University of Maryland say patients with a high platelet count are less likely to survive as long after CRS/HIPEC surgery for malignant mesothelioma. Surviving Mesothelioma has just published an article on the new research. Click here to read the details.

The study included 100 patients with high-grade epithelioid mesothelioma who had cytoreductive surgery (CRS) and heated intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC) between 2006 and 2015.

The findings, published in the Annals of Surgical Oncology, show a clear difference in postoperative survival between mesothelioma patients with elevated platelets (thrombocytosis) and those with normal platelet levels.

“Median overall survival in patients with elevated versus normal platelet counts were 13 and 58 months, respectively,” writes lead author Yue Li. “Compared with patients with normal platelet counts, patients with elevated counts had significantly greater residual disease after operation.”

Although other studies have linked thrombocytosis and survival in other malignancies, this was the first study exploring its impact in mesothelioma.

“CRS/HIPEC can be a lifesaving surgery for some patients with peritoneal mesothelioma but, as this study suggests, patient selection is critical,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma. “By refining the criteria for surgical selection, these findings may ultimately lead to improved mesothelioma outcomes with this treatment combination.”

For more on the new study and a more detailed explanation of thrombocytosis and CRS/HIPEC, see Platelet Count Linked to Peritoneal Mesothelioma Survival After Surgery, now available on the Surviving Mesothelioma website.

Li, Y, et al, “Preoperative Thrombocytosis Predicts Shortened Survival in Patients with Malignant Peritoneal Mesothelioma Undergoing Operative Cytoreduction and Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy,” Marych 21, 2017, Annals of Surgical Oncology, Epub ahead of print, https://link.springer.com/article/10.1245/s10434-017-5834-2.

For more than a decade, Surviving Mesothelioma has brought readers the most important and ground-breaking news on the causes, diagnosis and treatment of mesothelioma. All Surviving Mesothelioma news is gathered and reported directly from the peer-reviewed medical literature. Written for patients and their loved ones, Surviving Mesothelioma news helps families make more informed decisions.