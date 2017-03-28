Astrapi Corporation presented Spiral Modulation and derivatives Instantaneous Spectrum Analysis (ISA) and Spiral Polynomial Division Multiplexing (SPDM) to a team of United States Patent Examiners at the University of Texas at Dallas Venture Development Center. The Site Experience Education (SEE) program was first instituted in 2014 and introduces Patent Examiners from around the country to emerging companies with state-of-the-art technology developments.

The SEE program provides USPTO Patent Examiners with the opportunity to learn about new and highly innovative technologies like spiral modulation directly from the inventors. This communication provides the Patent Examiners with a better understanding of groundbreaking technologies that are likely to produce many patents covering fundamentally new capabilities. Astrapi's spiral modulation is securing ongoing industry interest due to concerns with increasing costs associated with meeting customer demands for greater spectral capacity, improved signal synchronization, extended battery life and power-related issues as well as interference mitigation.

Astrapi currently has over forty patents, issued, pending, filed provisionally and covered under the international Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) among ten distinct patent families. Astrapi’s Spiral Modulation provides a firm theoretical basis for transmitting communication signals using non-stationary spectrum. Classical channel capacity theory implicitly assumes that signals have a spectrum which is stationary over a particular evaluation period. By challenging this assumption, Astrapi opens the door to much higher spectral efficiencies than were previously thought possible. It also has potential applications in other areas including coherent interference rejection and secure communications.

“We are delighted to host the USPTO," said Dr. Jerrold Prothero, Astrapi Founder and CEO. “Tim Maier, our intellectual property counsel informed us of the invitation. Tim is with the firm of Maier & Maier, PLLC in Alexandria, Virginia, located down the street from the patent office. Our Intellectual property allows Astrapi to control and entirely new field – spiral modulation. Spiral modulation addresses an acute global pain – the spectrum crisis. The spectrum crisis addresses four massive markets – satellite, defense, wireless and IoT.”

ABOUT Astrapi Corporation

Astrapi is the pioneer of spiral-based signal modulation, which opens an unexplored area for innovation at the core of telecommunications. Based on a generalization of Euler’s formula, the foundational mathematics for telecom, Astrapi provides fundamentally new ways to design the symbol waveforms used to encode digital transmissions. By applying new mathematics to signal modulation, Astrapi is able to improve the trade-off between the four fundamental parameters in telecommunications: bandwidth, signal power, data throughput, and error rate. The resulting efficiency translates into higher spectral performance with more bits available at a lower cost. Astrapi’s R&D is partially funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF).

ABOUT USPTO Site Experience Education (SEE) program

The SEE Program presents an opportunity for organizations to provide patent examiners with technical training first-hand from innovators, scientists, engineers, and experts working directly in the various technologies examined throughout the USPTO. The USPTO funds travel costs for patent examiner Site Experience Education to commercial, industrial, and academic institutions within the continental U.S. The organizations who volunteer to host these visits contribute to improving the quality of patent examination by keeping patent examiners updated on the latest technologies and innovations in their field of examination. Participating organizations have to chance to communicate directly with patent examiners and gain a greater understanding of the importance of the patent system and how it works.

ABOUT Maier & Maier, PLLC

Maier & Maier PLLC is an intellectual property law firm headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia next to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Maier and Maier PLLC was founded in 2006 by brothers Timothy and Christopher Maier. Timothy and Christopher each spent several years working in various areas of intellectual property law, including private practice and for the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The brothers modeled the firm after the Oblon, Spivak, McClelland, Maier & Neustadt firm, of which their father was a founding partner. The Maier name is an internationally known and trusted name in Intellectual Property Law.

Maier & Maier is dedicated to providing outstanding legal counsel and representation in matters pertaining to patents, trademarks, copyrights, and Intellectual Property Law. The firm’s professional staff holds degrees in diversified technological backgrounds and experience in both the private sector and at the USPTO. Over the years, the firm has made a name for itself by demonstrating high-quality and effective service with personal attention and communication.

