APEX Analytix Confirms Continued Compliance with SOC Standards

APEX Analytix, the industry leader in technology solutions that audit, recover and optimize business profits across a global financial supply chain, today announced that independent auditors have confirmed the company’s continued compliance with SSAE 16 SOC standards—rigorous controls governing how a company treats the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy of customer data.

The SOC audits were conducted by one of the nation’s leading audit firms in accordance with standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

The APEX Analytix FirstStrike® and Supplier Portal applications were found in compliance with SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II controls.

These APEX Analytix software solutions are used by businesses worldwide to onboard suppliers, maximize working capital, protect against overpayments, uncover and investigate fraud, analyze large data stores for insights, streamline supplier management—and more. They are also used by APEX Analytix to deliver industry-leading recovery audit services.

In 2016, the APEX Analytix FirstStrike and Supplier Portal applications became the first software of their type to achieve both SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliance.

“Safeguarding our client’s data and treating it with utmost care are of paramount importance to APEX Analytix,” says Walt Kristick, APEX Analytix CIO. “As a result, we continue to invest in and to maintain stringent security controls, both in our operating environment and in how we develop and deploy all of our technology solutions.”

