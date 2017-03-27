Event is free to members of the media.

IRVINE, Calif. – The Executive Next Practices Institute announces its 2017 NYC Global Growth Forum on Next Practice Strategies on Customer Experience, Talent and Transformation being held on Thursday, April 6, 2017, from 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. at the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business, 601 Lexington, New York, NY followed by a hosted reception at AKA Sutton Place from 5:30pm-7:30pm.

“The Global Growth Forum is focused on providing tools, resources, innovations and solutions to help leaders evolve and execute their international expansion plans by leveraging technology efficiencies and human capital strategies,” said Scott Hamilton, president & CEO, Executive Next Practices.

Designed for C-suite executives, trade association leaders, chamber representatives, business owners and talent acquisition leaders, featured presentations include:



Building a Global Customer and Client Centric Organization

Creating a Culture that Supports Innovation and Intrapreneurship

2020: Next Practices in Global Talent Development and Mobility

Staying Ahead of Regulatory Shifts

Leveraging Technology for Operational and Market Advantage

Speakers include:

Mary Wadsworth Darby, Senior Director, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business Americas

Sylvia S. Ehrlich, SCRP, President, Intrepid Relocation International

Hampton Dowling, Chief Operating Officer, HCB Group LLC

Jan Eckert, GLCC, Honeywell, Metlife Senior Executive

Chris Brown, CEO Market Culture, Author, Customer Culture Imperative (#1 Marketing Book Worldwide 2015)

Sean Gallagher, CEO of The Influence Success Company

Malia K DuMont, Co-President, COO Amur Finance, Brent Scrowcroft Center on International Security

Lynn Shotwell, Executive Director Council for Global Immigration

Schedule of Events: Thursday, April 6th — 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

9:00–10:00 a.m. — Check-in & Pre-even Global Authors Book Signing

10:00 a.m.—5:00 p.m. — Speakers

11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m. — Optional Breakouts on related topics

5:30—8:00 p.m. — AKA United National Hosted Wine Reception

Cost is $75-155 for partial or full program. Free to ENP Annual members.

REGISTRATION:

http://www.enpinstitute.com/events

ABOUT The Executive Next Practices Institute

The Executive Next Practices Institute is an established organization (more than 190 forums since 2008) comprised of C-level and key functional leaders (CEO, COO, CFO, CMO, CIO, HR) who meet to review emerging trends and “first look” innovations in business and leadership strategies. Our highly interactive & collaborative sessions are held in a non-solicitation environment to encourage leaders to engage, create and build powerful business relationships.