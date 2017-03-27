Visual Orthodontics Orthodontic Practice Management Software With Visual Orthodontics, the orthodontist can focus on doing what they do best – helping their patients get great smiles instead of being distracted with running an ever increasingly complex business.

Practice Visual Corp. announces the launch of Visual Orthodontics 2017, a brand new and comprehensive orthodontic practice management and automation platform. The culmination of ten years of research, product development, and rigorous customer testing, Visual Orthodontics is the first and only Orthodontic Practice Accelerator™ - a unique 4-in-1 cloud 2.0 integrated platform that modernizes, streamlines, and improves all aspects of any orthodontic practice. Visual Orthodontics includes:

1. Comprehensive practice management: scheduling, billing, e-payments, contracts, e-claims, accounting, letter generation, universal query and HIPAA-compliant email

2. Deep clinical support: multi-specialty charting, advanced imaging with integrated picture and pan-ceph-bitewing X-Ray capture, lateral / frontal ceph analysis, 3-D alignment tracking, drill-down case timeline, lab orders, prescriptions, smart notes, and many more

3. Robust patient engagement: a feature-rich modern communication engine, automated 2-way communication, and a complete suite of fully integrated online patient forms

4. Marketing automation: built-in marketing automation and powerful online reputation management, review generation, and online marketing capabilities

Orthodontists using Visual Orthodontics will eliminate the need to switch between loosely connected modules or disparate applications from a multitude of vendors. With Visual Orthodontics, everything is connected into intuitive workflows that seamlessly mirror how the staff works rather than getting in the way.

Visual Orthodontics is also dually optimized for touch and mobility. Supporting both Windows and Mac clients, the entire Visual Orthodontics experience has been carefully designed for fast and painless data entry across a number of devices including tablets, laptops, and desktop computers. Whether you’re using a touchscreen or your keyboard-and-mouse, you can quickly and seamlessly interact with Visual Orthodontics allowing you to focus on the patient and not the software.

Visual Orthodontics replaces many previously manual tasks with powerful “set it and forget it” background automation tasks, while providing intuitive drill-down reporting tools designed to easily monitor the financial and the marketing health of a practice. With Visual Orthodontics, the orthodontist can focus on doing what they do best – helping their patients get great smiles instead of being distracted with running an ever increasingly complex business.

Members of the Visual Orthodontics team will be on-hand and available to provide a private demonstration of the Visual Orthodontics platform (Booth #1644) during the AAO 2017 Annual Session in San Diego April 21-25th.

If you would like to know more or to schedule a private demonstration, you can visit Visual Orthodontics online at https://visualorthodontics.com/ or call toll free (888) 845-7621.