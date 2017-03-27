Brown Jordan Pasadena Lounge Chairs I like to think of us as the anti-catalog option. We are not about matchy match or staged settings. Our customers are looking for unique outdoor furnishings and statement pieces.

Anthony’s Patio announced the opening of its first seasonal pop-up store located at Hill Country Galleria, adjacent to Whole Foods Market Bee Cave. The 4,500-square-foot store will showcase a curated selection of the most comprehensive modern and contemporary outdoor furnishings, accessories and exclusive designers available anywhere in Austin. While Anthony’s Patio in Austin at 6555 Burnet Road will continue to be the retailer’s primary storefront and showroom, the expanded space at the Hill Country pop-up store enables shoppers to see a wider range of outdoor furnishings all in one location.

The opening of the Hill Country pop-up store is a homecoming for the retailer who opened the very first Anthony’s Patio in Hill Country 14 years ago. Anthony’s Patio pop-up store will remain open to the public through the end of June 2017. The location will be exclusively a consumer retail destination. All interior trade business will continue to be available at the Austin location at 6555 Burnet Road.

“Retail is a funny, cyclical business, but we’ve managed to stay ahead of the curve,” mused Anthony Muscariello, founder and owner of Anthony’s Patio. “I think our core philosophy has had a bit to do with that. Despite the growth of mega catalogs from almost every single national retailer, I like to think of us as the anti-catalog option. We are not about matchy match or staged settings. Our customers are looking for unique outdoor furnishings and statement pieces that allow them to make their outdoor living space a reflection of their individual style and taste – not some pre-ordained look that someone tells them to buy.”

The pop-up store at the Hill Country location will feature many of Anthony’s Patio iconic and most popular brand names such as Brown Jordan, JANUS et Cie, and DEDON, along with new brands such as Tropitone, Winston and custom dining options from Dekton. The seasonal store at Hill Country Galleria will be open Tuesday – Sunday from 11am – 6pm and by appointment. Find out more at http://www.anthonyspatio.com or dial 512-382-1710.

Anthony’s Patio is an Austin-original retailer of exceptional furnishings for outdoor living. Started in 2003 with the first store in Austin’s Hill Country, Anthony’s Patio has enjoyed several retail locations in and around Austin. The company’s main store and showroom servicing retail and for-the-trade is located in Austin at the popular 6555 Burnet Road retail destination. For over a decade, Anthony’s Patio has been the destination for purveyors of outdoor furnishings and décor that speak to the individual aesthetic and not the pre-ordained style musings dictated by traditional lifestyle retail brands. Visit http://www.anthonyspatio.com to learn more.