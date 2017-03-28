The old business model of competing based on product/service differentiation, features, capability, and even quality is rapidly disappearing…if they haven’t already. Technology is commoditizing everything.

Technology’s continued advancement has created a huge problem for businesses today--it’s become increasingly difficult to design and produce unique products and services. The old business model of competing based on product/service differentiation, features, capability, and even quality are rapidly disappearing…if they haven’t already. Technology is commoditizing everything.

Steve Miller, known as Kelly’s Dad and Marketing Gunslinger (yes, that is his actual title), believes he has the answer in his new book, "UNCOPYABLE: How to Create an Unfair Advantage Over Your Competition" (152 pages, published by Advantage Media).

“Businesses must create an Uncopyable Attachment with their customers,” Miller says. “Customers must see a potential supplier as not only delivering a superior product, great service, and a fair price, but also a fourth component. They must see that supplier as so valuably different they simply can’t leave.”

In "Uncopyable," Miller compellingly argues that new advantage isn’t found by going “outside the box.” That’s stale advice. You must build your own box. Using known and unknown examples of businesses that have succeeded in breaking away, but from an entirely different perspective, Miller dissects how they did it and shares the three distinct strategies and specific tactics any business, large and small, can incorporate.

“This is a painful situation,” Miller says. “Unfortunately, most businesses don’t know how to fix it. They fall into the trap of just trying to be ‘better’ than the competition. That’s a short term, bandage fix, because how does the competition respond? They turn around and make it ‘better.’ It’s like tennis players volleying back-and-forth. ‘I’m better than you’ ‘Now I’m better than you!’ ‘No, now I’m better than you!’ It’s a vicious cycle. That’s why I came up with the UNCOPYABLE philosophy.”

"UNCOPYABLE: How to Create an Unfair Advantage Over Your Competition" is available on Amazon.com.

About Steve Miller

"Meetings & Conventions Magazine" calls Steve Miller the Idea Man for his non-traditional, no-spin approach to marketing and branding.

Steve calls himself Kelly’s Dad. That’s who he is. His business title is Marketing Gunslinger. He helps businesses grow by achieving “Uncopyable Superiority.”

Since founding The Adventure LLC in 1984, Steve’s consulting clients have ranged from entrepreneurs to Fortune 100 corporations, including Proctor & Gamble, Greystar Real Estate, Caterpillar, Starbucks, Philips Electronics, and Coca-Cola. He’s also consulted for North America’s largest exhibitions, including AEM’s CONEXPO-CON/AGG, the International Manufacturing Technology Show, the International Home & Housewares Show, the Work Truck Show, and the Sweets & Snacks Expo.

Steve has presented over 1500 speeches and workshops around the world in 126 different industries, including the prestigious TED Conference.

Besides his seven books, Steve has written for and featured in over 250 publications, including Fast Company, Business Week, Fortune, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, and Highlights for Children. (OK, he made that last one up.)

