Latino Business Action Network Announces New Executive Director

Palo Alto, CA: The Latino Business Action Network today announced a new Executive Director, Mark L. Madrid. Madrid will succeed interim Executive Director Phil Pompa on April 17. Madrid has a strong background working with corporations, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. He previously served as president and CEO of the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GAHCC), which under his leadership, was named 2015 United States Hispanic Chamber of the Year.

Madrid will lead the Latino Business Action Network (LBAN), reporting to the board of directors, to achieve it’s mission to strengthen America by empowering Latino entrepreneurs to grow substantial firms that create jobs, develop leaders, and spawn a new generation of companies.

LBAN operates several programs designed to achieve this mission including the Stanford Latino Entrepreneur Leaders Program, a six-week executive education program empowering Latino entrepreneurs to scale their businesses rapidly. Stanford Graduate School of Business Professors Hayagreeva Rao and Robert Sutton developed a custom online course for the program based on their book, Scaling Up Excellence.

Since its launch in 2015, over 220 entrepreneurs, whose collective revenue total over half a billion dollars, have participated in the executive education curriculum. The program boasts entrepreneur participation from more than 24 states.

LBAN is currently accepting applications for its fourth Executive Education Cohort. Approximately 80 companies will be accepted into the program with applications due by April and the class starting on April 29.

About Latino Business Action Network (LBAN)

The Latino Business Action Network is a nonprofit organization based in Palo Alto, California. Its focus is to strengthen the United States by improving the lives of Latinos through entrepreneurship education and support. LBAN and Stanford Graduate School of Business collaboratively conduct research under the umbrella of the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative, a Stanford University initiative housed within Stanford Graduate School of Business. LBAN explores and expands our knowledge of the Latino entrepreneurship segment in our economy through research, knowledge dissemination, and facilitated collaboration. Results of the most recent research are available in the State of Latino Entrepreneurship report.