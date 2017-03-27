Trusted Objects Sami Anbouba,Trusted Objects CEO, says: "Our hardware-based secure implementation of the TLS protocol, specially optimized for the Internet of Things, brings developers an end-to-end security protocol to vast networks of sensors with limited resources.”

Thanks to Trusted Objects and its partners, developers are able to benefit from a solution bringing a hardware-based proven high level of security to objects with limited computing resources and constrained battery power to establish trust in the IoT world.

Trusted Objects’ solution builds upon the Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol, widely adopted on the Internet, to bring easy-to-implement security functions to the Internet of Things (IoT). This way, developers can, from the server side, authenticate securely any remote object and establish session keys with the object in order to communicate in an encrypted manner.

Sami Anbouba, CEO of Trusted Objects, says: "Our hardware-based secure implementation of the TLS protocol, specially optimized for the Internet of Things, brings developers an easy to implement yet strong end-to-end security protocol to vast networks of sensors with limited resources.”

Trusted Objects secure TLS solution can be used in two different ways:



The Trusted Objects secure solution based on a Secure Element is used during the TLS handshake, which consists in certificate, based mutual authentication and secure session key establishment.

The Trusted Objects secure solution based on a Secure Element is used for the whole TLS protocol, which consists in TLS handshake, and secure communications (including data integrity and data confidentiality if needed).

This secure solution in accordance with the TLS 1.2 specification includes:



Trusted Objects secure solution based on the TO136 Secure Element used as a companion chip to the sensor microcontroller,

UbiquiOS’ TLS stacks for the sensor microcontroller and Avnet Silica’s server APIs for the gateway/sensor provisioning.

With Trusted Objects TO136 Secure Element support, developers using the UbiquiOS stack will be able to interface wirelessly to IoT devices with additional protection against a rogue or malicious device compromising the security of their system, network or data.

Trusted Objects will present its hardware-based security solutions for the Internet of Things during the IoT Asia exhibition and conference, on AVNET booth C02. The event takes place in Singapore, on March 29 – 30, 2017.

About Trusted Objects

Trusted Objects is a leading independent player in the Secure IoT market, providing innovative embedded firmware and services to dramatically enhance the security of connected devices. The Trusted Objects Secure Embedded Firmware (TOSF) can be easily customized to address a wide range of different security requirements generated by the high fragmentation of the IoT market.

Trusted Objects also delivers a set of services including security assessment, personalization engine, keys and certificates management, fast prototyping to accelerate the deployment of comprehensive solutions that meet the highest security requirements.