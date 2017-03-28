Chicago-Based Signature Bank Expands to Milwaukee

Chicago-based Signature Bank has a firmly established foothold in middle-market banking in Chicago and is now expanding to Milwaukee. The privately-held business bank founded in 2006 by three career commercial bankers recently hired Milwaukee native Michael G. Weber as Vice President of Commercial Lending. Mr. Weber will manage Signature Bank’s new loan production office located in downtown Milwaukee.

Weber has more than ten years of commercial banking experience and comes to Signature Bank from Associated Bank where he served in a variety of roles, most recently as Vice President in Corporate Banking. He was responsible for a large loan portfolio working primarily with commercial and industrial companies with annual revenues in excess of $20 million.

Weber was drawn to Signature Bank because of the unique opportunity to expand the business in his home city. “I think the Milwaukee market will respond well to the way Signature Bank does business,” said Weber. “I wanted to work for an organization that promises quick turnaround time and really means it. It’s rare for a bank to be as nimble as Signature, where the Co-Founders of the institution are readily available and actively involved in making decisions on deals.”

Weber has a B.S. in Business from Indiana University Kelley School of Business and will focus primarily on middle-market businesses in the Milwaukee area and beyond.

“Expanding to Milwaukee makes sense for Signature Bank,” said Signature Bank CEO and Co-Founder Mick O’Rourke. “As a proud alum of Marquette University, I started my banking career in Milwaukee and have maintained strong relationships with friends, customers, and shareholders in the area. We look forward to expanding the reach of Signature Bank there.”

Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused exclusively on serving the needs of privately owned businesses and their owners.

Signature Bank is wholly owned by Signature Bancorporation, Inc. Signature Bancorporation is the largest privately funded de novo bank holding company in Illinois. Based in Chicago, Signature Bank specializes in middle-market commercial banking and is a full-service retail bank offering a full breadth of financial product lines to consumers. Signature Bank offers a unique balance of relationship-driven service with leading-edge technology to provide customers with the personalization they expect from a community bank and the technology capabilities they demand from a national bank.

