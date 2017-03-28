Leading Alzheimer’s Expert Joins T3D Therapeutics’ Advisory Board

T3D Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company engaged in the development of a new orally administered treatment for Alzheimer’s disease (AD), today announced that Dr. Kathleen Welsh-Bohmer has joined the Company’s Advisory Board.

CEO John Didsbury states, “As we seek to uniquely treat the metabolic dysfunctions inherent in Alzheimer’s disease and advance the clinical development of our drug candidate, T3D-959, beyond our recently completed exploratory Phase 2a trial, Dr. Welsh-Bohmer’s expertise in Alzheimer’s clinical trials will be invaluable.”

Dr. Kathleen Welsh-Bohmer is a Professor of Psychiatry and Neurology as well as the Chief of Medical Psychology, the professional home for the over 200 academic psychologists within Duke Medical Center. Clinically trained as a neuropsychologist, her research activities have been focused around developing effective prevention and treatment strategies to delay the onset of cognitive disorders occurring in later life. Since 2006 she has directed the Joseph and Kathleen Bryan Alzheimer’s Center in the Department of Neurology, where she leads a large multidisciplinary team focused on discovering the biological basis of Alzheimer’s disease and developing methods to enhance early diagnosis and speed drug discovery.

“The therapeutic focus on the fundamental upstream events contributing to Alzheimer’s neurogenesis is scientifically very appealing. T3D Therapeutics’ approach is novel and has the strong potential to have a positive impact on this catastrophic disease,” said Dr. Welsh-Bohmer.

T3D Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately-held, Research Triangle Park, NC-based company incorporated in 2013. The Company has an exclusive license to T3D-959, its lead product candidate, and a platform of structurally-related molecules. T3D Therapeutics’ mission is to develop and commercialize T3D-959 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and Mild Cognitive Impairment. The Company believes, that due to its novel mechanism of action to improve aberrant glucose and lipid metabolism, T3D-959 may also have therapeutic benefit in other central nervous system and neurodegenerative diseases.

T3D-959, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a small molecule, orally-delivered, brain-penetrating PPAR delta / gamma dual nuclear receptor agonist. T3D-959 is designed to improve glucose and lipid metabolism dysfunctions present in Alzheimer’s disease. T3D-959 primarily activates PPAR delta and secondarily PPAR gamma. Unlike PPAR gamma, PPAR delta is universally expressed in the brain, particularly in areas of high energy metabolism. T3D-959 readily crosses the blood-brain barrier. In published preclinical studies T3D-959 has been observed to regulate Abeta, tau, oxidative stress and inflammation providing significant improvement in memory and motor function.

