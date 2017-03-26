Past News Releases RSS

Students in grades seven through twelve across Florida are preparing for the 62nd State Science and Engineering Fair of Florida (SSEF) from March 28-30, 2017 at the Lakeland Center (701 W Lime St). SSEF is a three-day display of science project exhibits prepared by aspiring scientists and engineers. SSEF finalists represent winners from the 36 regional fairs held across Florida earlier this year.

Over 900 students, from both middle and high schools, across Florida will compete for over $1.2 million in awards, scholarships, internships and prizes, as well as several trips to represent Florida at national and international competitions. The top eight projects from the Senior division -grades nine through twelve- will represent Florida at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Los Angeles in May.

SSEF will kick off on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:30 PM with the Opening Ceremony and JASON Colloquium at the Lakeland Center’s Youkey Theatre. This event will recognize students already selected to represent Florida at ISEF along with Florida’s Broadcom MASTERS Finalists from this past Fall. In addition, seven students will speak on the impact of science research on their lives.

Judging will take place on Wednesday, March 29 and is not open to the public. Over 400 professionals across the fields of science, engineering and government volunteer their time to support the young scientists of SSEF. Judges may include university faculty and scientists, industrial engineers and scientists, representatives of private and federal research centers and agencies, medical researchers, post-doctoral fellows, and graduate students.

SSEF will culminate with the Grand Awards Ceremony on Thursday, March 30 from 7:00 – 10:00 PM in Jenkins Arena at the Lakeland Center. Awards will be given out to the best projects in the following categories: Animal Sciences; Behavioral & Social Sciences; Biomedical & Health Sciences; Cellular/Molecular Biology and Biochemistry; Chemistry; Earth & Environmental Sciences; Engineering; Environmental Engineering; Intelligent Machines, Robotics and Systems Software; Mathematics and Computational Sciences; Microbiology; Physics & Astronomy; and Plant Sciences. Additional awards include: Special Awards donated by organizations/businesses and Scholarships and Opportunity Awards.

The projects are open for public viewing on Wednesday, March 29, from 7:00 – 9:30 PM in the Exhibit Halls at the Lakeland Center.

The media is invited to see Florida’s young innovators in action during at the following times at the Lakeland Center (all Media must check in with Nancy Besley, (407-473-8475):

Tuesday, March 29 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM during Project – Set Up

Tuesday, March 29 from 7:30 – 9:00 PM: Opening Ceremony and JASON Colloquium

Wednesday, March 29, from 7:00 – 9:30 PM: Public Viewing

Thursday, March 30 from 7:00 – 10:00 PM: Awards Ceremony

Note: Media with prior authorization may view students with their projects 3:00 – 4:00 PM Wednesday, March 29th

