ASLAN Training & Development is pleased to announce that the company has been named to the Training Industry 2017 Sales Training Companies Watch List. This is the third consecutive year ASLAN has received the honor of this distinction. Assembled by TrainingIndustry.com, this prestigious list highlights the top rated sales training companies in the US annually.

Founded in 1996, ASLAN Training has established a sterling reputation in the sales training space over the past two decades. Revered as a leading provider of innovative enterprise sales training programs, including sales coaching, inside sales training and field sales training, ASLAN offers highly effective solutions to top sales organizations in more than 25 countries. The leadership team at ASLAN understands that today’s learner wants more than yesterday’s approach. Committed to delivering highly customized solutions that solve for their clients’ unique needs, ASLAN is helping the world’s top organizations shift the sales landscape in their favor. The entire ASLAN team is honored and humbled to, once again, be named among the Training Industry Sales Training Companies Watch List.

TrainingIndustry.com monitors the sales training landscape, throughout the year, to identify the very best sales training providers and services in the marketplace. They release the Sales Training Companies Watch List annually to recognize the achievements of the organizations that are shaping and leading the industry. Training Industry used the following criteria to compile this year’s list:



Innovative Approach

New or Relaunched Practices

Targeted Service Offering

Quality of Initial Clients

Solutions Focused on Specific Market Vertical

“The 2017 Sales Training Companies Watch List captures up-and-coming and innovative sales training companies that are well positioned to meet the continually changing needs of sales training and the business,” said Ken Taylor, president, Training Industry, Inc. “We look forward to seeing how these organizations will continue to positively impact the training marketplace.”

“TrainingIndustry.com is the leading resource for top performing sales organizations. It is truly an honor to be recognized for the third consecutive year as part of this respected list,” said Marc Lamson, President of ASLAN Training & Development.

The entire ASLAN family is honored to be in such great company, among this list of top sales training providers. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements from ASLAN Training & Development in the coming months as they continue to help shape the future of the sales training industry.

