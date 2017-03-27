LuLu's By Lucy Buffett Rendering Our new home along the Intracoastal Waterway offers the perfect backdrop for the fun, food and music that is so classically LuLu’s. We offer guests the ideal place for relaxation, laughter, memory-making and, of course, delicious Coastal Southern cuisine.

Burroughs & Chapin is planning a major transformation of Barefoot Landing over the next few years, starting with the development of a walkable restaurant district — to be known as Dockside Village — located along the Intracoastal Waterway. Dockside Village will feature a collection of outstanding culinary offerings, inviting common areas, waterfront dining, and attractive architecture designed to bring to life the personality and character of the Carolina coast.

LuLu's by Lucy Buffett will set the stage for Dockside Village. Combining a great dining experience and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere, LuLu's will become one of the most appealing entertainment destinations in the entire Myrtle Beach area. In addition to the full-service 400-seat restaurant and outdoor dining areas, LuLu’s will feature live music nightly, a large sandy beach, a ropes climbing course, an arcade, and other activities throughout the approximately 20,000 square foot destination. LuLu's will also be home to the soon-to-be world famous “LuLu's Shag Beach Bar.”

The restaurant will be built between Greg Norman's and TBonz with plans to open in the spring of 2018. Barefoot Landing will be LuLu's third location with the principal being Gulf Shores, Alabama and second location in Destin, Florida.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be bringing some Gumbo Love and LuLu’s lifestyle to Myrtle Beach!” said Lucy Buffett, LuLu's owner. “In keeping with LuLu’s coastal atmosphere, our new home along the Intracoastal Waterway offers the perfect backdrop for the fun, food and music that is so classically LuLu’s. We offer our guests the ideal place for relaxation, laughter, memory-making and, of course, delicious Coastal Southern cuisine.”

In Alabama, LuLu’s has an annual economic impact in excess of $20 million along with its high-profile community involvement and philanthropy. Buffett intends to have the same impact in North Myrtle Beach beginning with the creation of over 200 jobs, along with the intention of the same active community participation and support.

“I’m looking forward to being a good neighbor with the locals. I’ve always believed in taking care of the folks who take care of LuLu’s,” Buffett said.

LuLu's will offer unique creations like its best selling Crab Melt and the “Pa-menna” Cheeseburger with pimento cheese, bacon and a fried green tomato. LuLu’s even offers an allergy menu with special selections that exclude gluten, egg, seafood, shellfish, dairy, or soy, truly accommodating any customer.

“We're pleased to announce that LuLu's is going to be a part of the new Dockside Village at Barefoot Landing,” said Jim Apple, chief executive officer of Burroughs & Chapin. “The Dockside Village will offer residents and visitors an appealing dining destination by combining great restaurants, attractive architecture, and the property’s nearly half mile of waterfront frontage. LuLu's is the ideal concept to kick off this initiative.”

“Our vision for Barefoot Landing is to create a place that combines the natural beauty of the waterfront with the character and authenticity of historic main streets in a re-imagined shopping and dining experience that’s distinctly coastal Carolina,” said Chad Carlson, executive vice president of Burroughs & Chapin. “With its family-friendly atmosphere, southern coastal personality and great culinary experience, LuLu’s is an excellent complement to Barefoot's new brand positioning.”

About Barefoot Landing

Barefoot Landing is the premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination in North Myrtle Beach attracting millions of guests annually. Located at 4898 Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach, Barefoot Landing is owned and managed by Burroughs & Chapin, headquartered in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Barefoot Landing is set along the Intracoastal Waterway and features a 27-acre lake that is surrounded by over 80 charming shops and boutiques, waterfront dining, and entertainment venues. This 250,000 square foot entertainment destination provides the ideal atmosphere for shopping, dining, and social interaction, weaving together natural beauty and southern hospitality in a warm and inviting coastal setting. More information about Barefoot Landing is available by calling 843-272-8349 or logging on to http://www.bflanding.com.

About LuLu’s

The original LuLu’s, a small water-front dive, opened on Weeks Bay in Fairhope, Alabama in the late ‘90’s. In 2003, it was time for a change, so in her typical Crazy Sista style, Lucy picked up the party and moved on — literally loading the restaurant and crew onto a barge for a storied cruise to her now famous location on the Intracoastal Waterway in Gulf Shores.

Serving over 3,500 people daily during peak summer season in Gulf Shores, Alabama, LuLu’s is a family-friendly dining and entertainment destination complex. Other venues on property include the Bama Breeze Bar to wet your whistle; the Sunset Grill for a little taste from the big kitchen; the Fountain For Youth to cool off the kids; the LuLu's FUN ARCADE for all-weather fun; the Mountain of Youth, a safe, three-story ropes and climbing course for the adventurous kid in all of us; and Munchkin Mountain for the little tykes to have some ropes course fun. A large sand beach area inside the complex complete with pails, shovels and toys galore provides an ideal playtime fix for kids, while live music nightly keeps the adults entertained.

In June 2015, Lucy and the crew added an additional location in beautiful Destin, Florida. Another true destination complex, LuLu's Destin is 21,000 square feet and seats 400 comfortably. Keeping true to the LuLu's feel, it is nestled along the Intracoastal Waterway, on Choctawhatchee Bay; and of course, next to a bridge. Complete with a sandy beach, Fountain For Youth and one of the best views in Destin, Fla., LuLu's Destin has been embraced by the local community, participated in numerous fundraisers, and employs up to 300 people in season. Both locations combined serve over one million guests per year.

About Lucy Buffett

Creative chef, business woman, author and story teller, Lucy Buffett is more than a sibling of famous troubadour Jimmy; just as her business, LuLu’s, is more than a restaurant. As creator of the LuLu’s brand, Lucy has taken her initial dream, LuLu’s Gulf Shores & Destin, to become a destination in itself. From restaurants, branded merchandise, cookbooks, Bloody Mary Mix, seasonings, sauces, a children’s book, and Crazy Sista Honey Ale beer, Lucy Buffett combines true Southern coastal graciousness and authenticity with the nerve of a successful entrepreneur. Known as Crazy Sista for good reason, Lucy marches to the beat of her own drum; she plays nice, but usually by rules she has bent, broken or reinvented.

About Burroughs & Chapin

Burroughs & Chapin is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Myrtle Beach, S.C. It has been a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and development of high-quality retail-based properties for more than 100 years. The company's mission is to deliver long term, profitable growth to shareholders by investing in vibrant retail properties that combine shopping, dining, and entertainment in markets with attractive supply and demand fundamentals. More information about Burroughs & Chapin is available online at http://www.burroughschapin.com.

###