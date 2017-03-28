OTC Exchange Network Joins the Chamber of Digital Commerce

Offering stand-alone, proprietary, ground-up Blockchain implementations for global-scale, enterprise use cases that require ultimate flexibility, unparalleled performance and strict data privacy. We’re pleased to welcome OTCXN to the Chamber of Digital Commerce’s membership. They've already demonstrated tremendous enthusiasm & leadership in supporting industry collaboration," said Perianne Boring, founder & president, Chamber of Digital Commerce.

OTC Exchange Network ("OTCXN"), an institutional trading network and infrastructure provider utilizing blockchain technologies, is now a member of the world’s leading trade association representing the blockchain industry.

OTCXN’s blockchain-based peer-to-peer electronic trading network democratizes access to wholesale markets starting with OTC Spot FX. OTCXN’s proprietary blockchain fabric is offered on a stand-alone basis for global enterprise businesses, which require absolute certainty of event chronology, strict data privacy and security, and high frequency events recordation with immutability guarantees, while crossing organizational boundaries.

“The tide for blockchain is unstoppable as it is being used to re-engineer financial markets around the world," said Rosario M. Ingargiola, founder and chief executive officer of OTCXN. "Gaining support of regulators and lawmakers will be essential for institutional adoption of blockchain technologies. This requires an education process and a collective, yet unified voice - and the Chamber of Digital Commerce is leading these essential industry efforts.”

“We’re pleased to welcome OTC Exchange Network to the Chamber of Digital Commerce’s membership,” said Perianne Boring, founder and president, Chamber of Digital Commerce. “OTCXN has already demonstrated tremendous enthusiasm and leadership in supporting industry collaboration. We look forward to their participation in our many initiatives and working groups.”

OTC Exchange Network is a founding participant of the Chamber’s Blockchain Intellectual Property Council.

About OTCXN

OTC Exchange Network ("OTCXN") leverages its own proprietary Blockchain technologies to operate a permissioned, peer-to-peer electronic trading network solving the biggest problems facing all market participants; starting with the OTC Spot FX market. OTCXN’s total end-to-end solution includes a suite of real-time services, such as collateral management, pre-trade credit checks, liquidation risk management, counterparty risk and liquidity management, instantaneous clearing and settlement, and post-trade messaging including netting based on inbound messages for trades done away from the network. Additionally, OTCXN’s total solution provides a software gateway to financial institutions that facilitates tokenization and reservation of collateral for member’s leveraged trading without OTCXN holding or controlling the collateral. Participating Prime Brokers are provided with real-time pre-trade credit controls, client kill-switches, real-time trade-matching proofs, auditable post-trade messaging, and permissioned API access to the immutable audit ledgers. OTCXN supports asymmetric bi-lateral relationships based on counterparty credit rating, Prime Broker credit lines, and/or reserved collateral. OTCXN’s Blockchain fabric is available as a stand-alone offering for enterprises that require ultimate flexibility, unparalleled performance, and strict data privacy. For more information, visit otcxn.com or follow us on Twitter: @otcxn.

About the Chamber of Digital Commerce

The Chamber of Digital Commerce is the world’s leading trade association dedicated to promoting the understanding, acceptance and use of digital assets and blockchain technology. Through education, advocacy, and working closely with policymakers, regulatory agencies, and industry, our goal is to develop a pro-growth legal environment that fosters innovation, jobs and investment. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Chamber is the founder of the Blockchain Intellectual Property Council, the Smart Contracts Alliance, the Blockchain Alliance, the Global Blockchain Forum and other key industry initiatives. For more information, visit DigitalChamber.org or follow us on Twitter: @ChamberDigital.

OTC Exchange Network Press/Analyst Contact:

Lawrence Litzky

Global Head of Communications & Events

T: +1 646 653 0917

E: larry(at)otcxn.com