The creative partnership saw Car Throttle create popular social-first formats including Facebook videos, in-moment Snapchat coverage and Instagram Stories takeovers. Over a period of six days, the partnership reached in excess of 2 million enthusiasts and generated over 800,000 engagements on Car Throttle’s platforms alone. Pirelli USA gained over 7,000 new followers during the course of the campaign.

Car Throttle has become a key brand for millennial car enthusiasts, reaching over 200 million fans and serving over 170 million video views in total every month. As media consumption habits continue to shift to social platforms, the demand for engaging social content is on the rise. In a long term commitment and Pirelli’s first year as title sponsor of the event known as PCA Werks Reunion Amelia Island presented by Pirelli Tires, Car Throttle was called in to provide comprehensive, cross-platform digital coverage of the prestigious new event.

Werks Reunion is run by the Porsche Club of America to celebrate the Porsche marque, legacy and enthusiast community. The official display included cars from Porsche and the world-famous Ingram Collection. With thousands of attendees and nearly 700 cars on display, the event was a resounding success, amplified by Car Throttle’s engaging coverage and distribution on its own and Pirelli USA’s social channels. This also enabled the brands to reach out to a younger, mobile-first audience.

Tom Provasi, Chairman of Werks Reunion, said: “Pirelli is a great partner for this Werks inaugural event at Amelia Island. The photo backdrop was a big hit, while Car Throttle’s videos perfectly captured the atmosphere of the event as the cars rolled in.”

“This was an important event and affiliation for Pirelli to strengthen our relationship with Porsche-philes and highlight our latest custom product offering for new and ‘la collezione’ classic Porsche cars. There were lots of exciting stories to tell for the car enthusiast and Car Throttle successfully showcased this, considerably boosting our coverage, social reach and audience engagement,” said Rafael Navarro, Sr. VP of Media relations, Motorsports and Prestige Activation.

About Pirelli

Founded in Milan in 1872, Pirelli has become one of the world's largest tire manufacturers in its 144 year history, with a focus in the high end range. Through its commitment to R&D, its products are synonymous with Italian excellence in the world, where Pirelli counts 20 tire factories - including the US plant of Rome, Georgia - and a commercial presence in 160 countries. Successfully competing in motorsport since 1907, Pirelli is currently the exclusive supplier of the Formula 1 championship, the Superbike world championship, and many single marque championships around the world.

Follow @pirelliusa on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. Please also visit the Pirelli website for more information on the company: http://www.pirelli.com.

About Car Throttle

Car Throttle was founded by Adnan Ebrahim in 2009, from his University bedroom in London. Frustrated with the lack of car content for young car fans, he set out to build ‘TopGear for the Facebook generation’. Since then, the brand has raised $2 million from investors behind Facebook, AutoTrader and AOL, has offices in both London and New York, and serves over 170 million video views every month to a new audience of millennial car enthusiasts.

For further press information and opportunities, please email press(at)carthrottle.com.