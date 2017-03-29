Concrete Craft - Fire Pit Wall Tightstack Flagstone Patio We are consistently bringing new products, innovative techniques and proprietary tools into our arsenal of offerings,” said Shirin Behzadi, Chief Executive Officer of Home Franchise Concepts and Concrete Craft.

Concrete Craft™, the world’s only decorative concrete franchise and a Home Franchise Concepts® (HFC) brand, announced a new outdoor application that is both attractive and durable and adds to its decorative, stamped and stained concrete services for residential properties. Their new Seat Wall and Fire Pit System “is a fast and economical way to create faux stone and wood vertical surfaces that bring more value and pleasing visuals to the home,” said John Kostro, President and Co-Founder of Concrete Craft.

Unlike other materials and stone applications, Concrete Craft’s unique and custom-designed work doesn’t require any complicated cutting of pieces to fit, or any pre-casting of pieces off-site. Projects are completed in less time and with less labor and mess. “Our proprietary-blend concrete overlay doesn’t require complicated cutting like other materials or real stone,” Kostro said. “Our realistic stone façade is created on-site, to measurement, with custom-coloring to match or complement our customer’s existing hardscape.”

The seamless surface finish eliminates any long-term mortar issues like crumbling grout and shifting of stones. A commercial-grade, industry-tough sealer protects the outdoor seat walls and fire pit, providing lasting beauty and easy-care enjoyment for decades. From a small, casual setting to a large, formal patio, Concrete Craft’s fire pits and seating walls provide years of functionality and beauty.

“We are consistently bringing new products, innovative techniques and proprietary tools into our arsenal of offerings,” said Shirin Behzadi, Chief Executive Officer of Home Franchise Concepts and Concrete Craft. “We are committed to providing consumers across North America with simple and sophisticated design solutions in a convenient, shop-at-home environment while also separating and elevating our franchise owners above the competition.”

According to Concrete Craft, they can design the ultimate and affordable outdoor living space for every homeowner. Their design options are customized with stamp patterns and coloring systems that are virtually limitless.

To see images of popular seat wall and fire pit designs and to learn more about Concrete Craft, visit the Concrete Craft website.

In late 2014, Home Franchise Concepts, based in Orange, CA, acquired Atlanta-based franchise system All American Decorative Concrete (AADC) and has since re-branded the company as Concrete Craft. HFC works closely with Concrete Craft President, John Kostro and Vice President, Dan Lightner who remain in the company’s Atlanta headquarters. Currently, twenty-two franchise territories are owned as part of the Concrete Craft system. Locations may be found in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Read more about the story behind Concrete Craft. For information on owning a Concrete Craft franchise, visit http://www.franchise.concretecraft.com

