Laura Wayman, one of the nation's leading experts on the ravages and treatment of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, will share her knowledge and guidance at a Seniors Matter.com webinar on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 from Noon to 1:30 PM.

Wayman, who is author of the book, A Loving Approach to Dementia Care, is the resident dementia expert at Seniors First, a nonprofit organization in California. She has appeared more than 500 times as keynoter and presenter at conferences and seminars on dementia. She is widely followed and a best-selling expert on care for seniors with dementia, which affects millions of families throughout the world.

SeniorsMatter.com is the growing online destination for caregivers, offering deep and varied advice for persons who participate in the care of the senior population. Education and training through virtual seminars is a new offering by SeniorsMatter.com to meet the continuing education needs of caregivers.

The webinar will be moderated by SeniorsMatter.com founder, Joy Meason Intriago. It will deal with several vital aspects of dementia, such as understanding what dementia actually is, why persons with dementia do not admit their symptoms, real-life examples and approaches that work, learning what normal aging and cognitive functioning are, real and potential causes of dementia and memory loss, and the full range of factors, causes and effects of dementia, including the impact on the brain.

Dealing with the difficulties and challenges of caring for someone with dementia is one of the most daunting parts of a caregiver’s job. Laura Wayman’s book, A Loving Approach to Dementia Care, focuses more on the person instead of the behavior to attain cooperation and a more stable life. During the webinar, Ms. Wayman will answer questions from the attendees.

Family caregivers may attend the webinar at no cost. For others, the webinar fee is $15 which offers a continuing education certificate. Registrations can be made at: http://www.seniorsmatter.com/events/event/dementia-for-caregivers/. Special pricing is available for groups who wish to attend the webinar and receive continuing education credits. Call 888-751-4268 for this pricing.

