Today, Athentech Imaging Inc. (makers of Perfectly Clear) is announcing the newest evolution of their award-winning intelligent image correction software. Offering powerful new corrections, a new user interface, and additional presets, Perfectly Clear Complete Version 3 gives photographers more speed, control and customization power than ever.

“We’re always focused on ways to help our customers spend less time editing and more time capturing incredible images,” said Brad Malcolm, President of Athentech Imaging. “Our team has spent the last five years refining and improving dozens of aspects of our product. And with the introduction of Perfectly Clear V3, we’re excited to introduce even faster, easier ways to perfect your photos while staying in your workflow.”

What’s new in Perfectly Clear V3

NEW CORRECTIONS & ADJUSTMENTS

Image Ambulance

Color Vibrancy

Sky Enhancer

Foliage Enhancer

Black Enhance

Light diffusion intensity

Quickly enhance presets with the Strength slider

REDESIGNED USER INTERFACE

Beautiful, intuitive new layout—presets and corrections all on single screen

New sync corrections for Lightroom (batch preview mode)

Uber slider

ENHANCED AUTO CORRECTIONS

Get better exposure automatically with Face Aware

Bypass time-consuming manual processes

Find and fix problems with intelligent image analysis

Remove numerous camera flaws automatically

Access numerous options quickly with professional presets

Quickly stylize your images with Looks

Get better results in less time so you can focus on booking new shoots

Deliver images to your clients faster (quicker reviews + more assignments)

GREATER CONTROL OVER YOUR EDITING

Unlock the details in your images (sharpen, depth)

Perfect images with precise controls for skin and toning for portraits

Expand your options with numerous adjustments

Ensure perfect exposure and color

Professional user interface with histogram and clipping indicators

Images are ready for print and the screen

Leverage the power of a professional toolset

NEW OPTIONS FOR CUSTOMIZING YOUR IMAGES

Create your own intelligent recipes that adapt to each photo

Make and manage your own presets

Quickly turn off entire groups of adjustments

Hide adjustments groups you don’t use

NEW TOOLS FOR PERFECTING PORTRAITS

Precise control over skin toning

Multiple methods for skin smoothing

Ability to add foundation and blush makeup

QUICKLY STYLIZE YOUR IMAGES

Creative film stocks

One-click color grading

AVAILABILITY

Perfectly Clear V3 will have a list price of $129

