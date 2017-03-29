CALGARY, AB CANADA (PRWEB) March 29, 2017
Today, Athentech Imaging Inc. (makers of Perfectly Clear) is announcing the newest evolution of their award-winning intelligent image correction software. Offering powerful new corrections, a new user interface, and additional presets, Perfectly Clear Complete Version 3 gives photographers more speed, control and customization power than ever.
“We’re always focused on ways to help our customers spend less time editing and more time capturing incredible images,” said Brad Malcolm, President of Athentech Imaging. “Our team has spent the last five years refining and improving dozens of aspects of our product. And with the introduction of Perfectly Clear V3, we’re excited to introduce even faster, easier ways to perfect your photos while staying in your workflow.”
What’s new in Perfectly Clear V3
NEW CORRECTIONS & ADJUSTMENTS
Image Ambulance
Color Vibrancy
Sky Enhancer
Foliage Enhancer
Black Enhance
Light diffusion intensity
Quickly enhance presets with the Strength slider
REDESIGNED USER INTERFACE
Beautiful, intuitive new layout—presets and corrections all on single screen
New sync corrections for Lightroom (batch preview mode)
Uber slider
ENHANCED AUTO CORRECTIONS
Get better exposure automatically with Face Aware
Bypass time-consuming manual processes
Find and fix problems with intelligent image analysis
Remove numerous camera flaws automatically
Access numerous options quickly with professional presets
Quickly stylize your images with Looks
Get better results in less time so you can focus on booking new shoots
Deliver images to your clients faster (quicker reviews + more assignments)
GREATER CONTROL OVER YOUR EDITING
Unlock the details in your images (sharpen, depth)
Perfect images with precise controls for skin and toning for portraits
Expand your options with numerous adjustments
Ensure perfect exposure and color
Professional user interface with histogram and clipping indicators
Images are ready for print and the screen
Leverage the power of a professional toolset
NEW OPTIONS FOR CUSTOMIZING YOUR IMAGES
Create your own intelligent recipes that adapt to each photo
Make and manage your own presets
Quickly turn off entire groups of adjustments
Hide adjustments groups you don’t use
NEW TOOLS FOR PERFECTING PORTRAITS
Precise control over skin toning
Multiple methods for skin smoothing
Ability to add foundation and blush makeup
QUICKLY STYLIZE YOUR IMAGES
Creative film stocks
One-click color grading
AVAILABILITY
Perfectly Clear V3 will have a list price of $129
About Athentech Imaging Inc.
Athentech Imaging Inc. is an entrepreneurial, privately held company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The company is involved in three industries and markets: digital imaging, signal processing (for medical applications), and earth sciences. Athentech’s Perfectly Clear technology brings more than 15 years of science and numerous patents to its professional and consumer offerings. Perfect Skin and Perfect Eyes also take advantage of unique technologies from our partners at FotoNation. For more information, please visit http://www.athentech.com.