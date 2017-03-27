Telcodium High Efficiency Modules are game changers that give hardware designers the ability to design systems knowing they will achieve maximum energy efficiency in the absolute minimum time possible.

APEC 2017—Telcodium, the leader in high efficiency power supplies and modules, today announced the availability of its new High Efficiency Modules (HEMs), a flexible, complete power supply solution that enables design engineers the ability to create high performance, high efficiency systems in record time. The first public introduction of the HEMs will be at APEC 2017, the Applied Power Electronics Conference, in booth #824.

Telcodium’s HEMs deliver an unprecedented efficiency of more than 95 percent, by reducing energy consumption and by addressing many of the heat dissipation problems common with today’s technologies. Now, with Telcodium HEMs, engineers can go from concept to production-ready design in as little as five days.

Telcodium’s High Efficiency Module product line includes:

1. Ideal Diode Bridge Rectifier Module - which converts AC to full-wave DC voltage

2. Power Factor Correction (PFC) Module – with power capacity up to 500 watts, an output of 390Vdc and with greater than 98 percent efficiency

3. Several LLC Modules - which feature a primary input of 390Vdc and a choice of secondary outputs of 12 or 48 volts, with an efficiency rating greater than 97%

4. CPU Module – with universal controller and monitor for all Telcodium HEMs

5. High-efficiency Carrier Board - which allows engineers to test all of the modules for a Universal AC, 500W, 12Vdc output power supply

6. The reference designs and documentation – for building 500 watt power supplies.

The Telcodium HEMs can be used to create power supplies with efficiency ratings exceeding 95 percent for the complete power chain, from 85-265Vac to 12Vdc. Telcodium modules deliver the efficiency required by modern electronics designs, and the unprecedented efficiency of the Telcodium HEMs makes them a perfect fit for fan-less or convection cooling applications.

“The Telcodium High Efficiency Modules are game changers – they give hardware designers the ability to design systems knowing they will achieve maximum energy efficiency in the absolute minimum time possible,” said Gaetan Campeau, president of Telcodium. “The versatility of the Telcodium High-Efficiency Modules offers a complete solution for the power electronics designer.”

