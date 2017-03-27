Telcodium Announces Distribution Partnership with Digi-Key Electronics

The new Telcodium HEMs fill a need that in many cases remains unmet for today’s modern electronics designs.

Telcodium today announced a distribution partnership with Digi-Key Electronics, to distribute Telcodium’s High Efficiency Modules (HEMs) throughout the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Telcodium’s HEMs are used to build power supplies that can achieve efficiencies in excess of 95-percent. Telcodium’s High Efficiency Modules are available for pre-order on Digi-Key’s website.

Digi-Key is one of the fastest growing distributors of electronic components in the world. Since its founding in 1972, Digi-Key offers the broadest selection of in-stock electronic components from more than 650 suppliers. The distributor’s diverse product portfolio includes electronic components, semiconductors, electromechanical products, and they specialize in distributing components needed to make power supplies, including power modules, integrated circuits, transformers, battery products, and various kits and accessories.

Digi-Key is headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, USA with support offices throughout Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Digi-Key also provides application engineering and technical support to assist engineers throughout the entire design process, from prototype to production.

“Digi-Key has built its reputation on product availability, speed of service, and responsiveness to address an engineer’s or a designer’s problem,” said Gaetan Campeau, President of Telcodium. “We’re thrilled to partner with Digi-Key and we are confident that they’ll help us deliver our products to customers around the globe in a quick and seamless fashion.”

“The new Telcodium HEMs fill a need that in many cases remains unmet for today’s modern electronics designs,” said Tom Busher, Vice President of Global IP&E at Digi-Key Electronics. “Telcodium’s HEM products offer designers a versatile and complete solution for their needs. Furthermore, the unprecedented performance they deliver helps engineers create energy efficient products in a record time.”

For additional information and spec sheets on all Telcodium products, please visit: http://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/t/telcodium.

For additional information on Digi-Key’s diverse portfolio of product offerings, please visit: http://www.digikey.com.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, based in Thief River Falls, MN, is a global, full-service distributor of both prototype/design and production quantities of electronic components, offering more than five million products from over 650 quality name-brand manufacturers. With over 1.3 million products in stock and an impressive selection of online resources, Digi-Key is committed to stocking the broadest range of electronic components in the industry and providing the best service possible to its customers. Additional information and access to Digi-Key’s broad product offering is available at http://www.digikey.com.

About Telcodium

Telcodium produces the world’s highest efficiency line of power modules and power supplies. Designed and made in North America to ensure product quality that customers deserve and delivery times they demand, Telcodium’s power supply products offer unmatched performance and reduced total cost of ownership. For more information, visit http://www.telcodium.com