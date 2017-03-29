Wiley said that the stories are G-rated, and are inspired by his mother's unique character and sense of humor.

Dale Wiley, author of Southern Gothic and Sabotage, has turned his attention to a different demographic with his new short story release The Margaret Baker Stories, out April 14, 2017 as an ebook and available now as a print booklet.

"I wrote these stories to apologize to my mom for some of the material contained in my other books," Wiley said. "I know mom enjoys good writing and good humor, but she likes it without all of the sex and violence that seems to dominate everything now." Wiley said that the stories are G-rated, and are inspired by his mother's unique character and sense of humor.

"I explained the process on my website," he said. "It was influenced by the clean humor which has just gone completely out of style, and giving her something she could really enjoy. My mom knows how to laugh at herself and perhaps being a little out of step with the modern world, so it's been a fun process."

The demand for the clean humor has made Wiley expand the original goal of the stories. "Now we're interested in reaching a larger audience that likes old-fashioned print and maybe those who don't get as much of an opportunity to read regularly, like people in nursing homes and other communities," he said, indicating that people checking out the website can sign up for only $5 to have the first stories delivered straight to them.

"I believe, especially after hearing all the responses, that the audience is there for clean humor that doesn't settle for second-rate content. We intend to show that, and bring back some decency in the process."

The stories are available on all major e-book platforms on April 14, including Amazon, Apple iBooks, Barnes and Noble and Kobo. It is available now in print by visiting Wiley's website.