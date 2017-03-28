“Cuba is the new landscape for dramatic fiction,” said M.J. Hammond, Publisher and President of Minstrel’s Alley. "It is why we decided to a romantic adventure like The Cuban Quartet was just right for the times."

Minstrel’s Alley, an independent publishing and media group, is seeing a great deal of interesting with stories about Cuba. The Los Angeles based company recently published author Gordon Basichis’ latest novel, “The Cuban Quartet,” and international romantic mystery, seeded on the rumors and legends surrounding missing mob money when Castro marched into Havana.

“Cuba is the new landscape for dramatic fiction,” said M.J. Hammond, Publisher and President of Minstrel’s Alley. “It is decaying and mysterious, sultry and filled with legend, the perfect setting for romance and adventure. "It is why we decided to a romantic adventure like The Cuban Quartet was just right for the times."

“When we first published Gordon Basichis’ novel, his fifth, the whole Cuban interest thing was just beginning to happen. The Cuban Quartet, was just right for publication as the heart of the story was wrapped around an old myth told to Gordon by older friend, a former CIA agent who had been stationed in Cuba, before Castro not long before it fell to Castro.”

Hammond pointed out that she has since become aware of other dramatic series about complex men, drifting in the shadows. She noted that an article in U.S. News and World Report indicated Antonio Banderas is slated for a dramatic series on Starz Channel, also entitled Cuban Quartet.

“The same U.S. News and World Report article also said Cuba is a hot commodity for Hollywood right now ”said Hammond. “Discovery Channel is producing Cuban Chrome, and Netflix is producing an on-location cop series, Four Seasons in Havana. Havana’s happening, no doubt about that.

“Cuba is filled with legend, and we believe at Minstrel’s Alley Gordon Basichis’ novel, The Cuban Quartet,” captures a part of that legend and brings it up through the end of the twentieth century. As for the story, itself, we really don’t know if there is a shred of fact about Mob Money being left in Havana as Castro was marching into the city, but the story and style makes for great fiction. And then there is romance and adventure. Readers are finding it satisfying. What more can you want?

