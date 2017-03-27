Mirum

Mirum, a global digital agency, announced today it has been named a Visionary in the Gartner, Inc. “Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies” report (1) for the second consecutive year. The annual report provides insight into digital agencies in an effort to help clients evaluate the key player and find the right fit.

“We are honored that the Gartner Magic Quadrant report has once again identified our agency as a Visionary,” said Dan Khabie, Global and North America CEO, Mirum. “I’m incredibly proud of our client partnerships, visionary work and agency growth. We attribute this recognition to what our clients and our teams have accomplished in pursuit of innovative solutions within business transformation, experience design and commerce activation.”

The 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant notes that “Visionaries align with the market's evolution, but lack a proven depth and breadth of services — or a demonstrated execution of their marketing vision through deeper client engagements. Visionaries are often strong in creative services, UX, search, analytics and performance. While Visionaries have a robust portfolio of skills, they apply resources and talents to brand- and identity-building, marketing promotions, advertising or public relations. Many lack the business strategy expertise we find among the Leaders. Visionaries often introduce new technology, services or business models, but without the solid financial strength, service and support — or more sophisticated sales models and partner/alliance programs — required for ongoing client benefit or viability. Visionaries can become Challengers or Leaders provided they increase the breadth and depth of their service offering beyond promotional marketing.”

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

(1) Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies, Jay Wilson, Martin Kihn, Lizzy Foo Kune, March 20, 2017

ABOUT MIRUM

Mirum is a global digital agency that creates experiences that people want and businesses need. Mirum helps guide brands in business transformation, experience design, and commerce activation. The agency operates in 24 countries, with more than 47 offices and 2,400 professionals. Mirum is part of the J. Walter Thompson Company and WPP Network. For more information, visit mirumagency.com.

###