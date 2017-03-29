AssuredPartners Announces Acquisition of Fleet Risk Management, Inc.

We are actively growing our Transportation division within AssuredPartners and having the added expertise of the Fleet Risk Management team will be a great asset to our continued growth. said AssuredPartners President and COO Tom Riley.

AssuredPartners, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fleet Risk Management, Inc. located in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Fleet Risk Management specializes in the planning and execution of risk management strategies specific to the trucking industry. The team of 14 will continue operations under the leadership of President Bob Fuller. Fleet Risk Management reports approximately $2.2 million in revenues.

“There is no substitute for having the right people in the right places,” said Bob Fuller. “Our team has the knowledge, training and experience to serve the unique needs of the trucking industry. So as we were looking for a partner, we wanted to find the right people for our team and we did with AssuredPartners.”

President and Chief Operating Officer of AssuredPartners, Tom Riley, stated, “We are actively growing our Transportation division within AssuredPartners and having the added expertise of the Fleet Risk Management team will be a great asset to our continued growth. This unit of specialized brokers is fully dedicated to the trucking industry and has developed strong business connections with the best carriers in the country.”

For more information about Fleet Risk Management, Inc., please visit: http://www.fleetriskmgt.com.

ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC

Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida and led by Jim Henderson and Tom Riley, AssuredPartners, Inc. acquires and invests in insurance brokerage businesses (property and casualty, employee benefits, surety and MGU’s) across the United States and in London. From its founding in March of 2011, AssuredPartners has grown to over $860 million in annualized revenue and continues to be one of the fastest growing insurance brokerage firms in the United States* with over 190 offices in 30 states, Canada and London. Since 2011, AssuredPartners has acquired more than 170 insurance agencies. For more information, please contact Dean Curtis, CFO, at 407.708.0031 or dcurtis@assuredptr.com, or visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.

---

*As ranked by Business Insurance in the July 18, 2016 edition, featuring the “100 largest brokers of U.S. business.”