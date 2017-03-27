[ENTERPRISE CONNECT]

Serenova, a leading contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider, kicks off the week at Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America. As one of the show’s gold-level sponsors, the company will demonstrate Skylight for CxEngage, its all-new, modern agent interface that delivers even more efficient service to customers and increases overall agent productivity.

Having launched CxEngage at last year’s Enterprise Connect, Serenova is delivering on its promise to provide a tool that enable simpler, brighter customer interactions at scale. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), CxEngage provides unparalleled scalability to solve for complex global deployments, and its command and control architecture is a truly disruptive technological advantage that is unavailable anywhere else in the market. Attendees can visit the Serenova booth for a live CxEngage demo as well as see CxEngage’s cutting edge approach to the agent experience first-hand. Those that stop by the Serenova booth will also be entered for a chance to win a Yeti cooler.

Serenova’s CTO, Jeff Thompson will also be on hand to participate in a panel titled Is Cloud Contact Center the New Normal?. Moderated by leading industry analyst Sheila McGee-Smith of McGee-Smith Analytics, Thompson along with other cloud contact experts will discuss whether cloud contact centers are the new normal, or whether customer premises solutions will continue to play a significant role. Enterprise Connect attendees can join the discussion on Tuesday, March 28 from 1:45pm - 3:00pm (ET) in Sun B at the Gaylord Palms.

Enterprise Connect 2017

Enterprise Connect 2017 is from Monday, March 27 through Thursday, March 30 at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Florida. For more information about Enterprise Connect or to register to attend, visit http://www.enterpriseconnect.com/orlando/. Follow the activity and conversation from Enterprise Connect 2017 on Twitter at #EC17.

About Serenova

Serenova simplifies every aspect of the customer experience, from front office to back, to make life easier for you, your customers and your employees. The world’s most passionate, customer-focused brands achieve brighter interactions, deeper insights, and more meaningful outcomes with Serenova’s always-on, highly secure, true multi-tenant and instantly scalable Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform, CxEngage. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Serenova has operations in California, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. Learn more at http://www.serenova.com. For live updates, follow @SerenovaShine.