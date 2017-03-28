Smith & Howard Named Top Workplace Landing on this list for seven straight years is confirmation that our focus on our values achieves our objective of creating a healthy, productive culture where employees can grow and succeed. (John Lucht)

For the seventh consecutive year, Smith & Howard has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement.

In announcing the award, John Lucht, Managing Partner, said, “We are particularly pleased to be recognized in this survey, as it measures organizational health using questions built around our culture. Landing on this list for seven straight years is an indicator that our focus on our people and our values achieves our objectives of creating a healthy, productive culture where employees can grow and succeed.”

In the survey, several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including Alignment, Execution, and Connection. According to Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics, “Time and time again, our research has proven that what’s most important to employees is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it’s going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together. Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn’t have a shot at being named a Top Workplace."

Smith & Howard is a top Atlanta accounting and advisory firm serving middle-market businesses in the construction, manufacturing, distribution, real estate, nonprofit, hospitality and technology sectors. Services include traditional audit and tax services bolstered by sales & use tax, international tax consulting, SOC reporting, technology consulting and financial search and placement services, among others.

Headquartered in Exton, PA, WorkplaceDynamics specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement.