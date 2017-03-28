Snappii Now Supports Stripe Payments in Apps

Snappii Platform

Snappii, a rapid mobile app development platform that allows people without programming skills to make mobile apps, now enables app creators to make mobile apps which use Stripe to make purchases.

Stripe is a new payment processor that allows both private individuals and businesses to accept payments over the Internet. Using Stripe, web developers can integrate payment processing into their websites and mobile apps without having to register and maintain a merchant account.

Stripe functionality will allow Snappii users to purchase physical goods or organization membership that gives them benefits outside the app. Stripe will enable even small vendors to sell goods and services via 100% custom branded apps. Stripe appears to be a cost effective alternative to PayPal. Merchants keep all the profits without necessity to pay additional fees beyond making apps.

With this functionality Snappii users can simply add Product List, Shopping Cart to their apps and allow app users to purchase items at the set price. New functionality includes the ability to specify shipping and tax rates depending on the countries and states. For Snappii users’ convenience sample spreadsheets with all the necessary data are available in the Editor.

Different currency can be set in the app.

Stripe support will qualitatively improve the mobile apps functionality and flexibility. With this new feature do-it-yourself platform will allow non-programmers to create custom branded mobile apps for their small businesses.

“Stripe functionality implemented in mobile apps for small businesses is really awesome” Snappii Founder and President Alex Bakman said. “Stripe is a widely used and common feature for businesses and everybody wants mobile apps which allow to use up-to-date features in them for their businesses. Stripe will allow users to make purchases inside the app, make a list of products, add Shopping Cart. Snappii gives its customers the opportunity to make iPhone, iPad apps with Stripe functionality without programming skills and in a matter of days, not months”.

Stripe is one of the world's methods of online payment and a good way to gain more business from customers and prospects. In the modern world it is difficult to do without such a functionality as convenient way of purchasing. Merchants want to approach customers easily, and mobile apps with Stripe will encourage trade. Snappii is proud to announce that it is moving on with the latest people’s requirements and demands by adding more and more up-to-date and useful features.

Snappii has 400+ mobile business apps available for download from Apple and Google Stores. All apps can be customized and enhanced with necessary features just in a few days. Moreover users are able to order custom app development and get a ready-made product just in a few weeks. Snappii allows customers to increase company’s efficiency, optimize the workflow, reduce costs and improve the business. The combination of reasonable price, quality and high speed of work will benefit any user.

About Snappii:

Snappii is a leading Mobile Apps company for Business Apps. About one million people use Snappii Business Apps in 30+ Industries around the world

All Apps are powered by the Ultra Fast, No code Snappii App Builder Platform which enables native App creation 30 times faster than coding and costs a fraction of hiring Mobile Apps Developers.