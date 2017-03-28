TN HIMSS Summit of the Southeast at Health:Further Festival 2017 “Together, we take a step forward towards creating the most important annual gathering in the country focused on the future of health.” - Marcus Whitney, Founder and CEO of Health:Further.

Today the Tennessee HIMSS Chapter and Health:Further announce a collaborative partnership to conduct the annual TN HIMSS Summit of the Southeast at the newly expanded Health:Further Festival at the Music City Center in Nashville on August 22-25, 2017. To offer more education and professional development content, Health:Further will be expanding this year to a unique, four-day festival-style event and TN HIMSS will be the exclusive health IT programming partner this year.

This will be the ninth year of the TN HIMSS Summit of the Southeast and represents an opportunity for both TN HIMSS and Health:Further to collaborate in delivering thought-provoking content from healthcare industry leaders and visionaries. This year’s Summit will provide access to industry-leading innovators, health IT professionals, clinicians, and entrepreneurs with two days of education and professional networking, within the four-day Health:Further festival. Combining these two brands and events ensures an outstanding experience for the collective participants and sponsors, with networking and education developed exclusively for healthcare professionals and business leaders.

“Health:Further and the TN HIMSS Summit of the Southeast are the foremost healthcare conferences in the region. Delivering the Summit of the Southeast as part of the new format of the Health:Further Festival will provide a significant benefit for our participants, members and sponsors,” said Tommy Lewis, President of TN HIMSS. “By bringing these two great events together, we can focus on excellent content and a Music City type of experience for attendees and sponsors alike.”

TN HIMSS brings credibility in health IT both locally and nationally, while Health:Further is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind ’future of health’ festival experience for participants. By joining forces, economies of scale can be achieved with a focus on delivering an enhanced event experience with top-tier content and speakers, maximizing time and resources for attendees and sponsors.

“We couldn’t be happier about our partnership with TN HIMSS. Summit of the Southeast is a strong brand, and for nearly a decade has led the way in healthcare technology conferences in Tennessee. Uniting the TN HIMSS expertise with Health:Further is a great value add for our combined audience and will be a unifying force for continued strength of the healthcare industry in our region,” said Marcus Whitney, Founder and CEO of Health:Further. “Together, we take a step forward towards creating the most important annual gathering in the country focused on the future of health.”

For more information and updates, or to register for the event, please visit http://www.healthfurther.com or the Summit of the Southeast, http://www.summitofthesoutheast.org.