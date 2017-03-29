“We look forward to building our brand’s reach and helping more people than ever before,” said Shafer.

Daily Body Restore, a "WBENC" (Women Owned) certified Company announced its Daily Body Restore® Probiotic with Digestive Enzymes supplement is now available for purchase on RevNutrition.com, a popular website specializing in nutritional products.

*Daily Body Restore® features a unique blend of probiotics and digestive enzymes that are combined in one capsule to support the “good” bacteria throughout the digestive system and assist with absorption of nutrients from food. With its supplement now available on RevNutrition.com, the company is looking forward to expanding its distribution in order reach more customers and to continue to educate consumers on the results of "DBR" studied formulation.

“We are pleased to announce that Daily Body Restore® has debuted on RevNutrition.com,” said Kim Shafer, founder of Daily Body restore. “This product is the result of years of hard work in development and testing. This new sales partnership with RevNutrition.com will allow us to continue to expand the brand on a global scale, helping people to learn more about our products and the results we are seeing.”

Shafer, a mother, developed Daily Body Restore® as a response to digestive and immune issues that one of her children was diagnosed with. They discovered certain probiotics and enzymes seemed to help, but they had to use a number of different products that had ingredients they didn't want and buying them individually was expensive. Daily Body Restore® formulation was developed to include the 19 ingredients that Shafer wanted in a single supplement, while managing to avoid artificial flavors and additives, as well as being dairy- and gluten-free.

The product contains digestive enzymes, which are important for helping the body break down important nutrients and absorb them more efficiently. Also included are 9 different probiotic strains which, help supplement good bacteria throughout the digestive system instead of just using one or two strains like many other supplements in the market today.

For more information about Daily Body Restore or to view our published peer review medical study, visit http://www.dailybodyrestore.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.