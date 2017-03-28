The can't miss event of the year! This year’s conference will highlight our continued partnership with Microsoft in the cloud arena and showcase the development and acceleration of Machine Learning for better predictive analytics

OneStream Software LLC, a leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions for the large enterprise, announced that Jack Ryder, CFO of Microsoft Americas, will co-present the keynote address for the upcoming Splash event in Las Vegas. Mr. Ryder will address the challenges faced by the modern CFO and office of Finance. From May 17 to 19, finance and consulting experts from around the globe will gather for OneStream’s annual summit that will include multiple days of customer presentations and hands-on training. Ryder’s keynote presentation will take place on Thursday, May 18th.

"We are pleased to announce Microsoft’s participation at this year’s conference," said Tom Shea, President of OneStream Software. “Microsoft is the leading cloud services provider and our only technology partner. As the optimal choice for enterprise-wide cloud CPM solutions, XF Cloud integrates Microsoft Azure and offers our customers the infrastructure needed to deliver operational and financial reporting, transform financial processes and gain efficiency and valuable insight for all lines of their business. This year’s conference will highlight our continued partnership with Microsoft in the cloud arena and showcase the development and acceleration of Machine Learning for better predictive analytics.”

Microsoft will be the official Diamond Sponsor at the OneStream Splash conference and partner summit. In addition to the keynote address, Microsoft will also have a major presence in the Partner Expo hall throughout the duration of the conference. The Expo Hall will spotlight a few of the OneStream partners and the services they provide.

“We are excited that Microsoft chose to share their perspectives and experiences in the office of Finance with our attendees. Their contributions to the Expo Hall and session content are a few examples of the education-focused and networking opportunities to be experienced at Splash,” said Eric Davidson, Vice President Knowledge Management for OneStream Software.

March 31st is the last day to take advantage of early registration. Fees will increase on April 1st. Register now to join Jack and Tom for the can’t-miss event of the year. For more information, please visit http://www.onestreamsoftware.com/splash/

CONTACT

Craig Colby

OneStream Software

362 South Street

Rochester, MI 48307

404-786-7932

Ccolby(at)onestreamsoftware(dot)com

About OneStream Software LLC

OneStream Software is a privately held software company created by the same team that invented the leading financial solutions of the last decade. We provide a Smart Corporate Performance Management (CPM) platform which enables the enterprise to simplify financial consolidation, reporting, budgeting and forecasting for complex organizations. Powerful extensibility enables the enterprise to deliver additional analytic solutions without adding any technical complexity. By delivering multiple solutions in one application, we offer increased capabilities for financial reporting and analysis while reducing the risk, complexity and total cost of ownership for our customers. We are driven by our mission statement that every customer must be a reference and success.

For more information, visit OneStream Software http://www.onestreamsoftware.com or on Twitter @OneStream_Soft.#SpashVegas