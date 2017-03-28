Relus Technologies Placed on CRN Tech Elite 250 List This exclusive, ambitious group of solution providers boasts some of the most advanced IT certifications available from top technology suppliers.

Relus Technologies announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Relus Technologies to its 2017 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list honors an exclusive group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology vendors, scaled to their company size.

To compile the annual list, The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have obtained these elite designations—which enable them to deliver premium products, services and customer support—are then selected from a pool of online applicants.

Relus Technologies architects and engineers are on the leading edge of public cloud technologies, having earned dozens of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Professional and Associate certifications. The Company’s certified experts in AWS hold extensive knowledge and expertise to maximize the full portfolio of AWS applications.

“This exclusive, ambitious group of solution providers boasts some of the most advanced IT certifications available from top technology suppliers,” said Robert Faletra, CEO, The Channel Company. “They have adapted impressively to major changes in the IT channel, especially the shift to a more services-driven market, by expanding their skill sets and sharpening both their technical and customer service expertise. Congratulations to our 2017 list, whose robust investment in their organizations has earned them yet another elite designation—the CRN Tech Elite 250.”

“We empower our employees to validate their technical prowess with the industry’s most recognizable and sought after certifications,” says Mark Metz, Chief Executive Officer of Relus Technologies. “This recognition is a testament to our Company’s commitment to helping our customers get the most out of their investments in public cloud.”

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN, and online at http://www.crn.com/techelite250.

About Relus Technologies

Relus Technologies is an IT solutions provider on a mission to empower our customers through our people, products, and services. We create options in IT, with a focus on data center transformation, cloud enablement, and the delivery of top IT talent.

Headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA, Relus is consistently recognized as a top workplace by respected organizations such as The Channel Company, CIO Review, Atlanta Journal Constitution, and the Atlanta Business Chronicle. For more information, please visit http://www.relus.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com

