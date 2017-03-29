‘Jay Leno’s Garage’ Showcases Stertil-Koni EARTHLIFT Mobile Columns

We’re big fans of Jay, greatly appreciate his kind words and absolutely love to see our lifts in action – contributing to the efficiency of his facility and making such a big impact on his viewers.

Heavy duty vehicle lifts from industry leader Stertil-Koni were recently featured on the extremely popular TV show, Jay Leno's Garage, which is broadcast on CNBC and is also available online.

Jay is recognized worldwide as a prominent TV celebrity, talk show host and comedian extraordinaire who is passionate about getting under the hood of, and behind the wheels of, classic and modern vehicles.

So, when it comes to lifting cars and trucks in the former Tonight Show host’s expansive workshop, there’s one product that is always up to the task — wireless mobile column lifts from Stertil-Koni.

Leno noted that Stertil-Koni’s vehicle lifts catch the eye of many a visitor to his Burbank, California garage. In the episode dubbed “1,000 HP 'Vicious' 1965 Ford Mustang,” he tells Jason Pecikonis of Timeless Kustoms, as they stroll under the restored sports car, “Whenever guys come into the shop, they are not impressed by what we are working on, they are impressed by these lifts.”

In the show, Leno uses a set of four Stertil-Koni EARTHLIFTs to raise the souped-up classic car. Recognized as the industry’s first “green” mobile column lift, EARTHLIFT has columns that are made from components that are 98% recyclable, uses bio-degradable oil, features batteries that are 100% recyclable, and employs an Active Energy Retrieval System delivering 35% more lifting cycles at maximum load.

As a dedicated vehicle enthusiast and knowledgeable technician, Leno passionately explores the very latest in vehicle servicing and restoration techniques in his Emmy-award winning program, Jay Leno’s Garage. The show is the result of the man’s love for all things automotive. It first aired in October 2015 and features all types of motor vehicles – sporty, classic, restored, vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles.

This is the second time Stertil-Koni lifts have been featured on the automotive showcase. Another segment of Jay Leno’s Garage featured Leno and a sales manager from Stertil-Koni. Then, the topic was the installation of a state-of-the-art friction-less induction braking system in a beautifully restored 1941 American LaFrance Fire Truck. Stertil-Koni wireless mobile column lifts were up to the job– easily handling the lifting and lowering of the TV star’s eight-ton classic, V12 engine monster fire truck.

About Stertil-Koni

Stertil-Koni, a brand of the Stertil Group, is the global market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts – bus lifts and truck lifts – and is the preferred supplier to the world’s leading companies in the truck and bus industries. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes mobile column lifts with the ebright Smart Control System, two-post, four-post, in-ground piston lifts, platform lifts, half-scissors and its innovative axle-engaging, in-ground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The DIAMOND LIFT is now available in a “frame” version, engineered specifically for concrete foundations and ideal for replacement situations. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland. Stertil-Koni has production facilities in Europe, in The Netherlands, and in the USA in Streator, Illinois.