Colorado Venture Summit has announced that Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will be speaking at this year’s breakfast event on June 15th. Mayor Hancock will join other speakers such as General George Casey and Leo De Luna of Microsoft Ventures. The event will focus on General Casey’s keynote speech “Leading in Our VUCA* World” (*Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous).

Mayor Hancock is the current Mayor of Denver, where he has made supporting entrepreneurs and innovation a key pillar of the city’s economic development strategy. He co-wrote the book “Standing in the Gap: Leadership for the 21st Century” in 2004 while a member of Denver’s City Council, and was named as an Aspen Institute Rodel Fellow in 2014.

“We’re thrilled to be joined by Mayor Hancock,” said Jody Shepherd, Co-Chair of the Summit and Managing Director at Service Provider Capital. “His excellence as a leader is widely recognized and he’ll provide a valuable voice and point-of-view at this year’s summit.”

The Colorado Venture Summit is the premier venture capital event in the Rocky Mountains. The carefully curated event brings together founders and CEOs and venture capital investors, maximizing networking connections and opportunities. The Main Event, taking place at Coors Field, sell out every year. The Evening Party will be open to hundreds of tech entrepreneurs.

This year’s event will take place on June 14th and 15th in Denver. Those interested in attending the evening party or applying to attend the main event can visit the Colorado Venture Summit website at ColoradoVentureSummit.com for more information.

The Colorado Venture Summit is an exclusive curated attendance event and the premier venture capital event in the Rocky Mountain region. The focus of the summit is to make connections that drive business, using round table discussions and one-on-one meetings to help venture capital investors and tech CEOs create mutually beneficial business partnerships. To learn more about the summit and apply to be a part of the exclusive Main Event, you can visit the organization's website at http://www.ColoradoVentureSummit.com.